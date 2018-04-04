Betting Odds For WrestleMania 34 Predict There Will Be Some New Champions

#Wrestlemania 34 #Conor McGregor #Wrestlemania #WWE
04.04.18 17 mins ago

YouTube

The Road to WrestleMania will finally reach its destination when WrestleMania 34 kicks off on Sunday from New Orleans. The absolutely loaded card is sure to provide its fair share of title changes, not-so-shocking returns (looking at you Undertaker) and everything else that goes into the madness of the wrestling holiday.

The fine people at Sports Betting Experts threw together their best odds of everything that will go down on Sunday, from the Kickoff show to the anticipated main event. And they’re predicting that a lot of titles will be changing hands. You yourself are already probably (figuratively) betting the farm on at least one of them.

Asuka (-350) is the favorite to upend Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title, while Nia Jax (-250) is expected to beat the Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss. The two main men’s titles are also favorites to change hands, with Shinsuke Nakamura (-180) defeating AJ Styles and Roman Reigns (-350) beating Brock Lesnar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Conor McGregor#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 24 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 7 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP