The Odds Are In Favor Of Conor McGregor Appearing At WrestleMania 34

Getty Image

Ronda Rousey might not be the only MMA superstar to make an appearance at WrestleMania 34. UFC lightweight Conor McGregor last took on Floyd Mayweather in their gigantic bout in August 2017, with rumors pointing towards a possible rematch with an MMA focus next time around. But that’s far from the only rumor connected to McGregor, with a possible move to sports entertainment in the mix.

Now according to the latest from oddsmakers, the chances we could see McGregor appear during the April 8th showcase in New Orleans have gotten much better: