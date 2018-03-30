The Odds Are In Favor Of Conor McGregor Appearing At WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey might not be the only MMA superstar to make an appearance at WrestleMania 34. UFC lightweight Conor McGregor last took on Floyd Mayweather in their gigantic bout in August 2017, with rumors pointing towards a possible rematch with an MMA focus next time around. But that’s far from the only rumor connected to McGregor, with a possible move to sports entertainment in the mix.
Now according to the latest from oddsmakers, the chances we could see McGregor appear during the April 8th showcase in New Orleans have gotten much better:
UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has a 7/4 chance of appearing at Wrestlemania 34, according to bookmakers.
They claim the fighting Irishman could well appear at the showcase event, and have priced him up as a 7/4 favourite to make an appearance.
Reports have linked the UFC champ to a move to the WWE over the past year, and a special guest appearance isn’t completely out of the question.
Join The Discussion: Log In With