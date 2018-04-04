We’re Simulating WrestleMania 34 With ‘Fire Pro Wrestling World’

04.04.18

With WrestleMania 34 just days away, now is the time for predictions and hypotheticals. What if… So, we’re using Fire Pro Wrestling World and the community’s creations to simulate almost every match on the card. If you aren’t familiar with the Fire Pro series, know that it is beloved by wrestling fans as the most open-ended wrestling simulation tool ever made.

We’re using the PC version (which is available on Steam with some Yoshihiro Takayama charity DLC) for this particular stream, but keep in mind that the game is coming to PS4 this summer with a full New Japan license which will likely send the little game that could into the next level.

Here are the matches we’ll be simulating:

  • WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • John Cena vs. ???
  • Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
  • Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
  • Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
  • United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev
  • Braun Strowman and ??? vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
  • Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The only match we can’t do is the Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match between The Usos, The New Day and The Bludgeon Brothers. Fire Pro can’t handle triple threat tag matches. Get on that, Spike-Chunsoft!

