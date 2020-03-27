WrestleMania Reportedly Underwent Last-Minute Changes As More WWE Superstars Get Sick

When WWE first announced they were going to pre-tape as much content as possible this week, including WrestleMania, it already felt like a race against time. With more and more people in the U.S. getting sick, and more places shutting down non-essential businesses, it wasn’t entirely clear that they could get everything done that needed doing. Now it sounds like they have, but not quite as planned.

According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns wasn’t the only one who wasn’t able to take part in the WrestleMania tapings, which have already been completed: