Tampa Officials Will Decide The Fate Of WrestleMania 36 Tomorrow

It’s clear that the spread of COVID-19 has become a worldwide pandemic, infecting more than 120,000 and killing more than 4,000 worldwide to date. Just this morning, the United States registered its thousandth case, as concert tours, festivals and sporting events continue to be canceled, postponed or restructured to not allow fans to attend.

Earlier this month, COVID-19 reached Florida; now, the Sunshine State has 28 confirmed cases statewide, with two deaths. Now, all eyes are turning to Tampa, the host city of WrestleMania 36. The WWE mega-event annually draws 75,000-plus wrestling fans from all over the world, as well as thousands more contracted workers, crew, journalists, family, friends and others, for five straight days of events.