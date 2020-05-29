WWE

Pro Wrestlers Are Speaking Out About George Floyd And The Minneapolis Protests

Twitter

Unless you’ve been deep down in the wrestling cave, you already know what’s going on in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd was brutally, unjustifiably murdered by police, trapped on the ground with a knee to his neck. That has led to massive protests in the city, which the police have escalated to violence that the protestors are now being blamed for. Meanwhile similar protests are happening in Louisville, Kentucky, in the name of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was murdered by police who invaded her home.

All over the United States and the world, people are speaking out against police violence, and in support of the communities that disproportionately face it. Quite a few WWE Superstars, as well as wrestlers from AEW, Impact, and elsewhere are making their voices heard on the subject.

WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor Dave Bautista expressed his feelings in a no-holds-barred Instagram video:

Titus O’Neil, who consistently seems like one of the best people in WWE (despite the fact that we never see him on WWE TV), also had a lot to say.

View this post on Instagram

I'm literally sitting in my car looking at pictures of me and my sons and just came to tears. As a black father this shit is frustrating, hurtful, Scary etc, I’ve been able to teach my kids a lot about life but I’m not equipped to teach or tell my kids or other black and brown kids on how to deal with Type of shit OVER AND OVER AGAIN🤬🤬🤬I doubt very seriously that my Friends, Coworkers, business partners etc that don’t look like me have EVER had to think about half the stuff I do as a Black Parent trying to Raise two Black Men in this country. I doubt they’ve ever had to Have “The Talk” with their children, I doubt they’ll ever Have to tell their children how beautiful and Amazing they are as much as I tell mine, I doubt they’ll have to wonder if their kids will be okay with driving their cars outside of getting into an accident , I doubt they have to go shopping for Body cameras to install in their kids vehicles, I have a lot of doubts, Concerns, Anger, Frustration and Questions….WHAT I DON’T have is ANSWERS and That’s where many Black and Brown people are at today and have been for years. I can’t explain to them that the outrage people have for hurting Dogs and Animals is deafening, yet the outrage for Killing Black Men and women with A Law enforcement Uniform on seems to be addressed as business as usual. I don’t feel like a SuperHero, I don’t have any answers and I do feel hopeless in this situation. #ImNotOkWithThis @titus11k @tjbullardd @davebautista

A post shared by Titus Oneil (@titusoneilwwe) on

But plenty more in the wrestling community spoke out in support of Floyd, Taylor, and other victims of racist violence:

View this post on Instagram

These kind of stories need to stop. These actions to humans beings need to stop. The color of our skin isn’t what defines us as humans, it’s our souls. We all need to be treated equally. In the end we are God’s children. And He sees with light not color. Get to know someone who has a different shade of color than you and your perspective will change. I am just so gutted about all of these stories, these hateful acts, there is just no reason for them. People shouldn’t live in fear because of the color of their skin. They shouldn’t be afraid of the ones in uniform that have the badge to protect us. They shouldn’t be afraid of their neighbors. They shouldn’t be afraid to jog in their own neighborhood. We all have the right to live. God gave us life, not other human beings. He makes the decisions, not other human beings. We are all one. I hope one day, soon, we can start living that way. RIP our friends. May your stories change the world for the better and bring us peace. ❤️ “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red, brown, yellow, black and white. They are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” 👩🏻‍🤝‍👩🏾👨🏽‍🤝‍👨🏿👩🏿‍🤝‍👨🏼👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏼👬👩🏾‍🤝‍👨🏻

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

And many have also shown support for the protests that are being demonized by the President and much of the media:

Sami Zayn also posted this video of the great James Baldwin speaking on the slow march of “progress”:

While NXT Manager Malcolm Bivens offered some words from Malcolm X:

Bivens, Liv Morgan, and others also shared their financial support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, who are bailing out protestors, and encouraged others to give as well.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a complete list of wrestlers who are on the right side of this issue. A lot of people are RTing other people’s posts (particularly Naomi’s), or posting the same few images without additional text, and obviously those weren’t included here. Wrestling can feel like a pretty sketchy business sometimes, and it’s honestly encouraging in a dark time like this to see so many of the performers we admire standing up for justice.

