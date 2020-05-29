Pro Wrestlers Are Speaking Out About George Floyd And The Minneapolis Protests

Unless you’ve been deep down in the wrestling cave, you already know what’s going on in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd was brutally, unjustifiably murdered by police, trapped on the ground with a knee to his neck. That has led to massive protests in the city, which the police have escalated to violence that the protestors are now being blamed for. Meanwhile similar protests are happening in Louisville, Kentucky, in the name of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was murdered by police who invaded her home.
All over the United States and the world, people are speaking out against police violence, and in support of the communities that disproportionately face it. Quite a few WWE Superstars, as well as wrestlers from AEW, Impact, and elsewhere are making their voices heard on the subject.
WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor Dave Bautista expressed his feelings in a no-holds-barred Instagram video:
I recorded this yesterday out of anger and frustration but it didn’t load correctly. I feel like it’s still my responsibility as a human being to post this. I’m sure a lot of people will be able to relate. No comments necessary. Just sending love to my fellow human beings who are also angry and frustrated and not sure where to direct it. ✌🏼#DreamChaser #OneRace
Titus O’Neil, who consistently seems like one of the best people in WWE (despite the fact that we never see him on WWE TV), also had a lot to say.
I'm literally sitting in my car looking at pictures of me and my sons and just came to tears. As a black father this shit is frustrating, hurtful, Scary etc, I’ve been able to teach my kids a lot about life but I’m not equipped to teach or tell my kids or other black and brown kids on how to deal with Type of shit OVER AND OVER AGAIN🤬🤬🤬I doubt very seriously that my Friends, Coworkers, business partners etc that don’t look like me have EVER had to think about half the stuff I do as a Black Parent trying to Raise two Black Men in this country. I doubt they’ve ever had to Have “The Talk” with their children, I doubt they’ll ever Have to tell their children how beautiful and Amazing they are as much as I tell mine, I doubt they’ll have to wonder if their kids will be okay with driving their cars outside of getting into an accident , I doubt they have to go shopping for Body cameras to install in their kids vehicles, I have a lot of doubts, Concerns, Anger, Frustration and Questions….WHAT I DON’T have is ANSWERS and That’s where many Black and Brown people are at today and have been for years. I can’t explain to them that the outrage people have for hurting Dogs and Animals is deafening, yet the outrage for Killing Black Men and women with A Law enforcement Uniform on seems to be addressed as business as usual. I don’t feel like a SuperHero, I don’t have any answers and I do feel hopeless in this situation. #ImNotOkWithThis @titus11k @tjbullardd @davebautista
I don’t like the phrase “I Don’t See Color” because that’s you also saying that you Don’t see RACE, Which also means you disregard what people of other races have endured and Continue to have to endure.
So Exactly how Much ENDURANCE do You want Black and Brown people to have? pic.twitter.com/Xa4uAr3DRP
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 27, 2020
But plenty more in the wrestling community spoke out in support of Floyd, Taylor, and other victims of racist violence:
So sick of this happening to our people! On top of that nothing being done about it . Something has to be done and many things have to be changed! Rest In Peace #georgefloyd 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BW27nJMMyK
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 27, 2020
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) May 29, 2020
This week has been heartbreaking but even more so because we are all tired of seeing the death of our ppl. Black Lives never mattered unless you needed our vote, our buying power or wanted to build up an entire country on our backs. This is EXHAUSTING#GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 28, 2020
This is ridiculous! It has to stop! The things I have had to do & put up with in my life to make sure I come off as “less threatening” make me sick, and there were STILL times where it wasn’t enough, and I know there will be more. The has to be change! #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/s6L6s9ciDq
— Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) May 28, 2020
I feel like this is pretty straight forward. No spewing hate towards anyone while making a very good point that a lot of people don’t like to acknowledge. https://t.co/ZvHrdIWvMC
— Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 29, 2020
i stand with George Floyd. #BlackLivesMater
— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) May 29, 2020
I’m a former police officer. I joined the force because I believed the only real way to bring change to policing is from within. I remember being told “empathy will get you killed.” No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change policing from within. #GeorgeFloyd
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 27, 2020
#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/jByFPNrn7T
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 29, 2020
Racism across the world is UNACCEPTABLE! I will never be able to be in your shoes or know your pain but I am your ally. I stand with you, beside you and for your rights! To be you and to live without fear. #Blacklivesmatter https://t.co/WNnXdrLEs3
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 29, 2020
These kind of stories need to stop. These actions to humans beings need to stop. The color of our skin isn’t what defines us as humans, it’s our souls. We all need to be treated equally. In the end we are God’s children. And He sees with light not color. Get to know someone who has a different shade of color than you and your perspective will change. I am just so gutted about all of these stories, these hateful acts, there is just no reason for them. People shouldn’t live in fear because of the color of their skin. They shouldn’t be afraid of the ones in uniform that have the badge to protect us. They shouldn’t be afraid of their neighbors. They shouldn’t be afraid to jog in their own neighborhood. We all have the right to live. God gave us life, not other human beings. He makes the decisions, not other human beings. We are all one. I hope one day, soon, we can start living that way. RIP our friends. May your stories change the world for the better and bring us peace. ❤️ “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red, brown, yellow, black and white. They are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” 👩🏻🤝👩🏾👨🏽🤝👨🏿👩🏿🤝👨🏼👩🏽🤝👩🏼👬👩🏾🤝👨🏻
This is outrageous, heartbreaking and sick. Something needs to change. What the hell is going on? My heart goes out to his family and his young 6 year old daughter he had to leave behind. Absolutely mind bending. #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 27, 2020
“Silence is Betrayal” Martin Luther King, Jr.
Say his name.
Say her name.
George Floyd. Breonna Taylor.#BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/4jxiFLHZ6w
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 28, 2020
So heartbreaking to see the the world we are living in today. Everyone needs to be kind & show love not hate. I can’t express that enough #icantbreathe #georgefloyd
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 29, 2020
Let me get this straight George Floyd was cuffed and the cop with his knee on his neck had his hands in his pockets. HANDS IN HIS POCKETS. He was not feeling threatened he was not needing to restrain Mr. Floyd. Negligent Homicide at an absolute MINIMUM.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 27, 2020
Take a a few minutes and listen to this. Powerful stuff. The officers need to be prosecuted for what they did to #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreath https://t.co/fe5VfERAs7
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 28, 2020
I often wonder what these pricks look like under their white hoods. pic.twitter.com/HtivgqjgE6
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 27, 2020
I’m so heart broken that a human being was treated in such a disgusting way. & it breaks my heart knowing so many are treated the same way, far too often. I can’t pretend to understand how it feels, but I stand with you in support of #BlackLivesMatter
You should too!
GEORGE FLOYD pic.twitter.com/gKiK7l0ij1
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 29, 2020
There is no justification for what the world saw happen to George Floyd. Too many people I love & care about are hurting for me to stay silent. With the Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor killings so fresh on their minds, this is just the most recent straw that broke the camel's back.
And many have also shown support for the protests that are being demonized by the President and much of the media:
Them: "Why can't they protest peacefully like MLK?"
MLK Protests: pic.twitter.com/YDeFPgkxIv
— SUGE AKA 🍍Pineapple Pete🍍 (@SugarDunkerton) May 29, 2020
Wow !well said young man! https://t.co/CER61H7hwj
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 29, 2020
"A RIOT is the language of the UNHEARD"
-MLK
And when those voices go unheard, ACTIONS SPEAK.
"Dont be the VICTIM who drowns. Dont SINK with the rest. Be ACTIVE. RISE up..
RECLAIM the light…and be the one who does the drowning.
-the Batman who laughs#BlackLivesMatters
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) May 29, 2020
The rules of oppression are the same whether it’s in Gaza or Syria or in Birmingham or Minneapolis.
Violent protest is unacceptable.
Peaceful protest is unacceptable.
The only acceptable recourse, it seems, is to shut up and take it and be grateful for whatever you get.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 29, 2020
If this doesn’t make you sick to your stomach I don’t know what will. Use your voices, take a stand, do the right thing. This cannot continue! https://t.co/CynZkW3XXp
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 29, 2020
Is anyone really surprised by what’s happening in the USA right now? It’s long overdue. Things have been very wrong for a long time, and everyone is sick of it.
“Racism isn’t getting worse. It’s getting filmed.”
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/A5LjqO9Pa0
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) May 29, 2020
Girl you didn’t like anyone taking a knee in a peaceful protest. You don’t like the riots after constant and consistent racism. Would you rather them storm the capitol with guns like everyone else because of the lockdown? https://t.co/0fkiioOS5Y
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 29, 2020
Sami Zayn also posted this video of the great James Baldwin speaking on the slow march of “progress”:
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 27, 2020
While NXT Manager Malcolm Bivens offered some words from Malcolm X:
— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) May 29, 2020
Bivens, Liv Morgan, and others also shared their financial support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, who are bailing out protestors, and encouraged others to give as well.
It’s important to note that this isn’t a complete list of wrestlers who are on the right side of this issue. A lot of people are RTing other people’s posts (particularly Naomi’s), or posting the same few images without additional text, and obviously those weren’t included here. Wrestling can feel like a pretty sketchy business sometimes, and it’s honestly encouraging in a dark time like this to see so many of the performers we admire standing up for justice.