Pro Wrestlers Are Speaking Out About George Floyd And The Minneapolis Protests

Unless you’ve been deep down in the wrestling cave, you already know what’s going on in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd was brutally, unjustifiably murdered by police, trapped on the ground with a knee to his neck. That has led to massive protests in the city, which the police have escalated to violence that the protestors are now being blamed for. Meanwhile similar protests are happening in Louisville, Kentucky, in the name of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was murdered by police who invaded her home.

All over the United States and the world, people are speaking out against police violence, and in support of the communities that disproportionately face it. Quite a few WWE Superstars, as well as wrestlers from AEW, Impact, and elsewhere are making their voices heard on the subject.

WWE Superstar turned Hollywood actor Dave Bautista expressed his feelings in a no-holds-barred Instagram video:

Titus O’Neil, who consistently seems like one of the best people in WWE (despite the fact that we never see him on WWE TV), also had a lot to say.

I don’t like the phrase “I Don’t See Color” because that’s you also saying that you Don’t see RACE, Which also means you disregard what people of other races have endured and Continue to have to endure.

So Exactly how Much ENDURANCE do You want Black and Brown people to have? pic.twitter.com/Xa4uAr3DRP — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 27, 2020

But plenty more in the wrestling community spoke out in support of Floyd, Taylor, and other victims of racist violence:

So sick of this happening to our people! On top of that nothing being done about it . Something has to be done and many things have to be changed! Rest In Peace #georgefloyd 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BW27nJMMyK — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 27, 2020

This week has been heartbreaking but even more so because we are all tired of seeing the death of our ppl. Black Lives never mattered unless you needed our vote, our buying power or wanted to build up an entire country on our backs. This is EXHAUSTING#GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 28, 2020

This is ridiculous! It has to stop! The things I have had to do & put up with in my life to make sure I come off as “less threatening” make me sick, and there were STILL times where it wasn’t enough, and I know there will be more. The has to be change! #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/s6L6s9ciDq — Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) May 28, 2020

I feel like this is pretty straight forward. No spewing hate towards anyone while making a very good point that a lot of people don’t like to acknowledge. https://t.co/ZvHrdIWvMC — Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 29, 2020

i stand with George Floyd. #BlackLivesMater — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) May 29, 2020

I’m a former police officer. I joined the force because I believed the only real way to bring change to policing is from within. I remember being told “empathy will get you killed.” No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change policing from within. #GeorgeFloyd — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 27, 2020

Racism across the world is UNACCEPTABLE! I will never be able to be in your shoes or know your pain but I am your ally. I stand with you, beside you and for your rights! To be you and to live without fear. #Blacklivesmatter https://t.co/WNnXdrLEs3 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 29, 2020

This is outrageous, heartbreaking and sick. Something needs to change. What the hell is going on? My heart goes out to his family and his young 6 year old daughter he had to leave behind. Absolutely mind bending. #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 27, 2020

“Silence is Betrayal” Martin Luther King, Jr.

Say his name.

Say her name.

George Floyd. Breonna Taylor.#BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/4jxiFLHZ6w — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 28, 2020

So heartbreaking to see the the world we are living in today. Everyone needs to be kind & show love not hate. I can’t express that enough #icantbreathe #georgefloyd — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 29, 2020

Let me get this straight George Floyd was cuffed and the cop with his knee on his neck had his hands in his pockets. HANDS IN HIS POCKETS. He was not feeling threatened he was not needing to restrain Mr. Floyd. Negligent Homicide at an absolute MINIMUM. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 27, 2020

Take a a few minutes and listen to this. Powerful stuff. The officers need to be prosecuted for what they did to #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreath https://t.co/fe5VfERAs7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 28, 2020

I often wonder what these pricks look like under their white hoods. pic.twitter.com/HtivgqjgE6 — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 27, 2020

I’m so heart broken that a human being was treated in such a disgusting way. & it breaks my heart knowing so many are treated the same way, far too often. I can’t pretend to understand how it feels, but I stand with you in support of #BlackLivesMatter

You should too!

GEORGE FLOYD pic.twitter.com/gKiK7l0ij1 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 29, 2020

And many have also shown support for the protests that are being demonized by the President and much of the media:

Them: "Why can't they protest peacefully like MLK?" MLK Protests: pic.twitter.com/YDeFPgkxIv — SUGE AKA 🍍Pineapple Pete🍍 (@SugarDunkerton) May 29, 2020

"A RIOT is the language of the UNHEARD"

-MLK And when those voices go unheard, ACTIONS SPEAK. "Dont be the VICTIM who drowns. Dont SINK with the rest. Be ACTIVE. RISE up..

RECLAIM the light…and be the one who does the drowning.

-the Batman who laughs#BlackLivesMatters — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) May 29, 2020

The rules of oppression are the same whether it’s in Gaza or Syria or in Birmingham or Minneapolis.

Violent protest is unacceptable.

Peaceful protest is unacceptable.

The only acceptable recourse, it seems, is to shut up and take it and be grateful for whatever you get. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 29, 2020

If this doesn’t make you sick to your stomach I don’t know what will. Use your voices, take a stand, do the right thing. This cannot continue! https://t.co/CynZkW3XXp — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 29, 2020

Is anyone really surprised by what’s happening in the USA right now? It’s long overdue. Things have been very wrong for a long time, and everyone is sick of it. “Racism isn’t getting worse. It’s getting filmed.” ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/A5LjqO9Pa0 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) May 29, 2020

Girl you didn’t like anyone taking a knee in a peaceful protest. You don’t like the riots after constant and consistent racism. Would you rather them storm the capitol with guns like everyone else because of the lockdown? https://t.co/0fkiioOS5Y — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 29, 2020

Sami Zayn also posted this video of the great James Baldwin speaking on the slow march of “progress”:

While NXT Manager Malcolm Bivens offered some words from Malcolm X: