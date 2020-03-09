Move over, CM Punk: You’re not the only pro wrestler releasing a horror movie in 2020 . Behold, Powerbomb, a new horror film directed by BJ Colangelo and Zach Shildwachter that will be released on DVD and VOD platforms April 14, 2020.

The film, shot in Cleveland, Ohio, stars Matt Cross, best known for his work as Son Of Havoc on Lucha Underground, as well as Britt Baker, who currently competes in All Elite Wrestling‘s women’s division. Powerbomb‘s plot is as follows:

“Powerbomb is the story of an independent wrestler on the verge of breaking into the big time, but he’s contemplating leaving it all behind to spend more time with his family. When our wrestler’s biggest fan hears the news, he decides to take matters into his own hands to ensure that his champion gets to the top by any means necessary.”

The film also features indie wrestling mainstays Gregory Iron and John Taddeo (aka Supercop Dick Justice), as well as a variety of people who don’t put on spandex and fall down for a living. You can see a teaser trailer and the movie poster below, as first reported by Bloody Disgusting:

We here at With Spandex hopes the movie does so well, it propels Baker into starring in a remake of the 1996 horror/comedy vehicle The Dentist. Don’t tell us you wouldn’t watch that.