CMLL

CMLL announced yesterday that their owner, Paco Alonso, passed away at age 67. Alonso was the son of company founder Salvador Lutteroth and had run the lucha libre promotion since 1987. As this obituary outlines, it is unclear how much influence Alonso personally had in CMLL in recent years and what role his daughter Sofía Alonso, the current face of the company, will play going forward.