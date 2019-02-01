The 2019 Hall Of Fame Is Reportedly A Low Priority For WWE

WWE

With the Royal Rumble out of the way, we’re solidly on the Road to WrestleMania 35, and that means all of the usual conversations about who and what we’ll see on WrestleMania weekend have begun. One story that may prove slower to get going than usual this year is about the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. WWE often kicks off the Road to WrestleMania with an early announcement of one inductee, but so far they’ve said nothing.