With the Royal Rumble out of the way, we’re solidly on the Road to WrestleMania 35, and that means all of the usual conversations about who and what we’ll see on WrestleMania weekend have begun. One story that may prove slower to get going than usual this year is about the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. WWE often kicks off the Road to WrestleMania with an early announcement of one inductee, but so far they’ve said nothing.
The 2019 Hall Of Fame Is Reportedly A Low Priority For WWE
Undertaker breaking kayfabe is enough for a full year. Throw Kane in as well and let the two of them have their moment together. Double induct them. Big show can do three inductions in one night.
CHRISTIAN! CHRISTIAN! At last, you’re in the haaAAAaaall!
+1 five second pose for those with the benefit of flash photography
Good. Maybe they can use this year to start scaling it back, especially the # of inductees every year. At this rate Kenta will be inducted 2 years from now.
I’m just waiting for Jumpin’ Jeff Farmer’s day, so that when he finally takes that microphone and opens with, “Yep”, he’ll get a rousing 35-minute standing ovation.
Meltzer hasn’t heard anything, so it’s clearly a low priority. Or maybe because they partner with legitimate sources to break the news, so they don’t need this guy blowing his wad weeks in advance.
REGAL YOU TOOLBOXES