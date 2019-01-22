YouTube

Following more than 25 years of dominating the squared circle, The Undertaker may finally be preparing to take his rightful place in the WWE’s Hall of Fame class of 2019. The move has been rumored for months now, but as of this writing, the Deadman is in fact not a Hall of Famer. And that’s why WWE’s latest email is raising plenty of eyebrows.

In an apparent note hyping the addition of Superstars to its Network catalog, ‘Taker is listed as a Hall of Famer alongside Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.