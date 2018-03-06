WWE Will Reportedly Add A New Championship After WrestleMania

WWE Network

Somehow, we’re just over a month away from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. If you’ve been listening to any reports and rumors, it looks like WWE has a lot of changes planned for the months after Mania. And we’re not just talking about the usual call-ups and roster shuffling.

For starters, WWE will officially be going with co-branded PPVs after WrestleMania. Forever. This means that the shows are going to get a lot longer, and there will likely be an increase in multi-person matches in order to put as many feuds and performers on the cards as possible.

So basically, it’s the perfect time to add another championship title, right?