WWE Will Reportedly Add A New Championship After WrestleMania

Somehow, we’re just over a month away from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. If you’ve been listening to any reports and rumors, it looks like WWE has a lot of changes planned for the months after Mania. And we’re not just talking about the usual call-ups and roster shuffling.
For starters, WWE will officially be going with co-branded PPVs after WrestleMania. Forever. This means that the shows are going to get a lot longer, and there will likely be an increase in multi-person matches in order to put as many feuds and performers on the cards as possible.
So basically, it’s the perfect time to add another championship title, right?
If you are going co-branded PPVs, unify all the titles except for the US Title and the IC Title. Add one Women’s Tag Title.
The unified champions for the World WWE Universal, RAW/SmackDown Women’s, Women’s Tag, & Men’s Tag appear on both shows.
Also….Just add a TV title. It can work. It really can!
A Trios Title is just too much to ask, but maybe a Trios Tournament???
This.
But if the RAW/SD remain seperate, they can’t build feuds for those unified titles
Someone else brought this up the last time I brought this up in my PowerPoint Presentation, @Aerial Jesus. I am still working on this. But, I believe the idea was to have everyone on the shows fighting for a chance to face the Champion (or Champions) at the next PPV. Going after the Champion/Title is the feud. COMPETITION! OPPORTUNITY!….I know it still needs some work.
I thought it would be the Galactic Title. Just to knock the actual championship down a few more pegs.
Hasn’t Lesnar already done that?
Universe (aka everything) > Galaxy. What you are looking for would be something like an Interdimensional Title. And that would actually be fantastic. Although, I’m pretty sure the title would just be hot potatoed between Cerebral Assassin HHH, blue-blooded Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and Cool Dad Triple H.
No thanks. Just let these guys interact with the main roster. Given how barren the tag division is on Raw, why not let, like, Ali and Tozawa team up and fight the teams there? If there’s one thing that’s gonna get me tuning into 205 Live, it’s goddamned Cesaro or the Uso’s turning up there for a tag match. There’s no need to silo the entire division the way they do.
The NXT midcard is where they need to introduce a new belt.
This.
An IC-ish title (or US-ish if you’re WCW) as the “stepping stone”.
Some argue that’s what the UK Title is there for, but agree, an NXT IC/TV Title would work wonders.
THE WCW CRUISERWEIGHT TAG TEAM TITLES WERE DOPE.
BRING BACK KID ROMEO. HEY HEY HEY
ROMEO
Buddy Murphy and Alexa as first champs
Bring back the Hardcore Championship. That way the low card guys’ matches will matter. But wwe would never do it.
Womans tag titles would be good.
Nxt “intercontinental title” type belt would be good.
Hardcore Champion (extreme champion) would be good. Maybe a different name.