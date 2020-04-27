Watch The Teaser For ‘Battlegrounds,’ The Next WWE 2K Video Game

The most recent WWE video game, WWE 2K20, has not been a rousing success. It’s mostly known for glitches and questionable graphics, and we first heard last week that there are no plans to do WWE 2K21.
However, today 2K and WWE revealed that there is a new game coming this fall, but it’s something completely different. From 2K’s announcement:
Let’s begin with a surprise… We’ve got two words for you: NEW GAME! We’re thrilled to introduce you to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves. We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.
Whether you’re a casual gamer just learning the ropes or a passionate fan ready for all the action, WWE 2K Battlegrounds provides another way to enjoy WWE video game action. The game is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, who have been hard at work on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and are excited to let you smell what they’re cookin’.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds is scheduled to launch this fall and we look forward to sharing more information about the game in the coming months.
Apparently, by “over-the-top Superstar designs,” they mean everybody kind of looks like a hobbit. Still, there’s nothing inherently wrong with a cartoony style, and the game is clearly still very early in its development. Plus, any wrestling game where you can throw your opponent into an alligator’s mouth is probably worth checking out.
2K also addressed the problems with 2K20, and the scuttling of 2K21:
Next, we want to address WWE 2K20. We’ve heard and appreciate your feedback, and continue to listen to you closely. Since launch, we’ve released five title updates, addressing hundreds of reported concerns, and have released four WWE 2K20 Originals DLC expansions to build on and improve the experience. We’ve also heard your requests to keep the WWE 2K19 servers running; they will remain active for the time being.
All of that being said, we hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so here’s what we’re going to do: we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun. As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (T2 fiscal year 2021). We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.
It sounds like there’s a strong possibility of a much stronger WWE 2K22 down the road, but only time will tell. In the meantime, we only have a few months until it’s alligator-feeding time!