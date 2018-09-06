John Cena And Chris Jericho Headline The ‘WWE 2K19’ Roster Reveal Part 2

09.06.18 1 hour ago

WWE 2K19 will release to the public in one month, and the roster is slowly but surely taking shape for the latest edition of the game. Last week, the first batch of superstars from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT (as well as some legends) were announced in a reveal video hosted by Rusev, Lana, and The B-Team.

This week, Rusev and Lana are back with The Club to unveil the next batch of main roster and 205 Live stars that will be playable characters in the game. There aren’t any real surprises on this week’s reveal, but simply confirming the names we’d expect to see, mostly from the Smackdown roster aside from the top stars named in the first reveal.

You can watch the video below or simply find the full list from this week’s reveal below that, listed in alphabetical order.

