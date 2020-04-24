WWE Confirms That There Will Be No ‘WWE 2K21’ Video Game This Year

After a year of frustrating game play and technical glitches in WWE 2K20, the video game series won’t return in 2021, WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick announced on Thursday’s quarterly investor call.

“There’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” Riddick said.

While there was no announcement on the future of the 2K series, WWE’s confirmation comes after former WWE 2K writer Justin Leeper reported that 2K would publish a, “different kind of WWE game,” from a different developer this year, effectively replacing 2K21.