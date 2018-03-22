Someone Turned WWE Commentary Into Animated Cartoons And It’s Perfect

This is certainly a hot week for the WWE Universe. Daniel Bryan is back, Ultimate Deletion was delightful, and Elias is maybe releasing an album. Not to mention that WrestleMania is so, so close. But we’re still combing the internet for other weird wrestling tidbits, and we’re extremely excited about this one.

It comes courtesy of Nick Murray Willis who dabbles in — in his words — “Visual-Audio tomfoolery from movies, sports and TV shows.” Basically, he takes short audio clips and animates them for our amusement. He’s done famous movie lines, basketball and football commentary, and as of this week — WWE!

Before you watch this, sit back, close your eyes, and think about famous lines on WWE commentary that you’d love to see animated. There’s a good chance you’re getting what you want at some point here.

