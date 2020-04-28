WWE just set the lineup for this year’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, but after this week’s Raw, the company will have to make a change. Apollo Crews has been removed from the men’s match after suffering a knee injury during his match with Andrade.

After Crews challenged Andrade with a slap to the face, he and U.S. Champion began a match that Crews was unable to finish. Andrade focused on Crews’ knee during this match and in the clip of the finish above, it looks like the last straw for Crews is hitting an enziguri. He tries to push through and still pulls off some impressive athletic feats. However, he ultimately has to roll under the ropes for the referee to check on him and the match ends due to referee stoppage.

Crews had been featured more heavily on Raw since WrestleMania, with a nearly half-hour match against Aleister Black the night after WWE’s biggest show of the year and a win over MVP to qualify for MITB.

With Crews out of the ladder match, the men’s Money In The Bank lineup is now Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis vs. King Corbin vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio, with a seventh competitor likely to be announced.