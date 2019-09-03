Long before she won the first Women’s Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Asuka was a graphic designer and a video game journalist. Now she’s showing off her design skills and love of video games with a new YouTube channel, KanaChanTV.
WWE’s Asuka Has A New Video Game YouTube Channel
Emily Pratt 09.03.19 2 hours ago
