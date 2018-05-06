WWE Backlash 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Backlash 2018 airs this Sunday, May 6, live on WWE Network. The co-branded pay-per-view (they’re doing that now) features a no disqualification match for the WWE Championship, as well as Daniel Bryan’s first singles match since his return and more. Here’s the complete Backlash card as we know it.

WWE Backlash 2018 Card:

1. No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 2. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe 3. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss 5. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton 6. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz 7. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn 8. Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass – Kickoff Match: Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

If you’d like to read our rundown of the card and match predictions, click here. We’ll also be here immediately following the event with full quick and dirty results, with no editorial rambling about Roman Reigns pinning Samoa Joe with half a spear.

Enjoy the show, and as always, make sure to reply to your favorite comments with a +1. We’re including ten of our favorite in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Backlash 2018 column.