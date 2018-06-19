WWE Has Released Big Cass

#WWE
06.19.18 3 hours ago 58 Comments

Big Cass’ loss to Daniel Bryan at Money In The Bank on Sunday night will shockingly be his last match in WWE. On Tuesday, the company announced it had agreed to terms of release with Big Cass in a stunning move, hours before Smackdown.

There had been murmurs that Cass had been unhappy with his position in the company since returning from a knee injury, but not much of anything to indicate the rift was so bad as to produce a sudden release. When he was shuffled over to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup he found himself in a feud with Bryan that saw the former champ defeat him soundly on multiple occasions rather than in any kind of championship picture, which may have been part of the issue.

WWE didn’t offer any other details into Cass’ release, but it seems as though the two sides were not seeing eye-to-eye on his role in the company. Whether this was something discussed before Money In The Bank or not is unknown, but Bryan winning that match clean once again certainly was a clean end to that feud and there were questions about what they would do with Cass after that. Now the question isn’t what WWE will do with him, but where he will take his career to next.

According to Dave Meltzer, the decision came down from Vince McMahon on Tuesday in a meeting he had with Cass in Toledo.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

