WWE Has Released Big Cass

Big Cass’ loss to Daniel Bryan at Money In The Bank on Sunday night will shockingly be his last match in WWE. On Tuesday, the company announced it had agreed to terms of release with Big Cass in a stunning move, hours before Smackdown.
There had been murmurs that Cass had been unhappy with his position in the company since returning from a knee injury, but not much of anything to indicate the rift was so bad as to produce a sudden release. When he was shuffled over to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup he found himself in a feud with Bryan that saw the former champ defeat him soundly on multiple occasions rather than in any kind of championship picture, which may have been part of the issue.
WWE didn’t offer any other details into Cass’ release, but it seems as though the two sides were not seeing eye-to-eye on his role in the company. Whether this was something discussed before Money In The Bank or not is unknown, but Bryan winning that match clean once again certainly was a clean end to that feud and there were questions about what they would do with Cass after that. Now the question isn’t what WWE will do with him, but where he will take his career to next.
According to Dave Meltzer, the decision came down from Vince McMahon on Tuesday in a meeting he had with Cass in Toledo.
I saw this on Instagram and figured it was a joke. Lol. Two years ago these guys were one of the most over acts in the company.
They really, really needed each other, though, and it was the key to their success. Enzo couldn’t wrestle for crap and Big Cass couldn’t talk for crap. Put them together and you’ve got something to work with, with the tag environment hiding the fact Cass couldn’t really go either. I don’t think it’s coincidence things mostly fell apart after the split. Enzo did okay once he became the big bad of the cruiserweights, but that had a shelf life and I think it says a lot that they only really turned things around when Enzo got shitcanned and they had to soft reboot.
Wow! That’s crazy. What’s even crazier is I legitimately had a conversation with myself like an hour ago wondering how long it would be before he was released. I wish you well Tallin’ Cassidy
Somebody better knock the phone out of Lio Rush’s hands before he gets up to his old tricks
It would be stunning if he hadn’t been with the company for seven years. The feud with DBry was probably his last chance to impress people in the company and he couldn’t even deliver against one of the absolute best on the planet.
Seriously. They gave him so much air time to make something happen. (Granted he likely took double the air time they had allotted to him, but still…). If he was unhappy with his role, he might be as delusional as Enzo.
His weaknesses were concealed as the “hot tag” in a tag team, but they were definitely apparent during his feud with Daniel Bryan.
No “future endeavors” message either, wonder if that means anything.
Cass, there are other ways to escape Daniel Bryan, you could apologize or transfer to Raw. But nah, yours was the safest. I hope Bryan cuts a scary promo about how he’s so dominant in the ring people leave the company rather than face him again.
If I were a bettin’ man, Vince made the decision to fire him after the midget segment, and just held off on pulling the trigger until after his feud with Bryan was over.
I really doubt this. Vince LOVES his midget segments.
More than he hates being disobeyed?
Yeah but he didn’t want him to beat up the midget, Cass tried to get himself over instead of following orders.
I think something like that is more likely than that they released him purely because they didn’t think he could wrestle very well. Since when have they ever released someone immediately after a PPV? I’m sure they could’ve found some meaningless midcard feud for him, or had him become someone’s “enforcer,” or just made him a jobber to the stars.
An outright release–and one that came this quickly–suggests there was more going on behind the scenes. If it wasn’t because of the little person segment, it might’ve been some more recent blow-up. Or hell, maybe Cass really did just get tired of it and quit like Wade Barrett did. Whatever the case may be, I suspect there will be some interesting leaks in the near-future.
“What is Large Will doing in the Impact Zone?!”
“WHHATT? Is that Small Love with him??”
And their new catch phrase: “And you CAN’T! PROVE! THAT!”
Wow, not even a “Best of luck on his future endeavors” in that release.
RIP Big Ass
Smell ya later, Big Ass. Wait…
We all knew Daniel Bryan would bury Big Cass we didn’t know it was gonna actually get rid of him.
Big Ass got beat so bad he went running straight out of the company to get away from Bryan!
@Amaterasu’s Son just think of all the terror Daniel can rain during his promos now. “I made a seven foot tall guy limp away from the WWE with his tail between his broken legs! Yo Soy Danielgon Dark, Ciero Mero!”
See ya never Quiz.
Makes sense. If Daniel Bryan can’t get any talent out of you, it ain’t happening.
Oh God…here comes the match with Jinder.
In all seriousness, it’s a little sad, since he had shown flashes of growth recently, and I’m not talking vertically. I’m hoping that what’s gonna happen is he’s gonna get out on the indies do some serious power leveling and turn himself into a bonafide good big man.
Imagine how you’d have reacted if someone told you when they put the act together that not only would Carmella be the most successful act of that trio, but that it wouldn’t even be close.
That’s a low bar, though. She’s the most successful act mainly by virtue of still being employed. She’s struggling to get over, otherwise.
And weren’t Enzo and Cass already together for a while. Then Carmella’s entrance to the group was them spilling hair removal cream on her dog?
They had been together for a while and that segment was visiting their hairstylist. If I remember correctly it also leads to Marcus Louis going bald.
I’m willing to bet money he ends up as Enzo’s bodyguard.
I was wondering what it said when they didn’t even give him a single victory over Daniel Bryan. Not to talk too much shit about a guy who just lost his job, but man, dude was not good, so I feel like this was the only real end to this story. I think he’s been with the company for a long time, most spent in different forms of developmental, and he never managed to put it together outside of tag teams. I said when he split with Enzo it was going to kill him and shit, it did. Worse for him, Enzo turned out to be a rapist, so there was never any chance of getting the band back together to salvage things when it became clear being a solo star wasn’t happening.
It sucks dude lost his job – or amicably split, we don’t seem to know yet – but I’m not going to lie and say I’ll miss him on my TV screen.
Door will be left open, they need to clear out sooooo many ppl and the decision behind it was likely because he was taking up a space. They have arguably their greatest ever roster but there’s another half that aren’t picking up steam. If any of these guys girls make mistakes, I can see them getting cut.
Welp coming from someone who lives in Long Island, I can’t wait to see Real1 and Big1 at local indie events in the future.
He was mediocore at best in the ring, awful on the mic, and physically just looks like a slightly wider NBA player- hardly intimidating. And when youre that tall, thats the only gimmick you can have.
Only surprised it came this soon
Just as everyone predicted a few years ago when they were in NXT as a group, Enzo and Cass are both gone from the company and Carmella is fresh off beating two of the most dominant women in WWE history.
So when Enzo said “you can’t teach that” he was talking about Cass and not being 7 feet tall?
You guys buried the lede on this one (maybe not, I don’t really know what that means…)
From WWE.com: “WWE has come to terms on the release of William Morrissey (Big Cass).”
Seriously, that name… the jokes just write themselves. Smiths fans, have at it! Here’s a freebie: William, it was really nothing.
WWE executive 1: Big Cass is not working out for us. When can we release him?
WWE executive 2: How soon is now?
And now I know how Enzo Amore felt
Now I know how Enzo Amore felt
“I was looking for a job (in WWE) and then I found a job, and Heaven knows I’m miserable now”
Or without Enzo, Cass really is “Half a Person”
♫In my life
Why do I give valuable time
To people who don’t care if I’m
Seven foot hiiiiiiigh…♫
Thank the lord. I don’t know what was worse, his wrestling or his promos.
When was the last time we’ve seen someone flame out like Enzo and Big Cass? What an enormous waste of resources…
Mason Ryan
Well, now he can take indie bookings. It’s just a matter of time before Cody tweets out “Big Cass is COL IN.”
+1….thousand
He should probably just gone back to Raw. There’s a treasure trove of stars/super workers on SDL between Bryan, Nak, Styles, Rusev, Joe, Cesaro, Almas, New Day, Usos, Orton, Hardy, etc., so if you can’t hack it in the ring, there isn’t gonna be a spot for you.
One of the least entertaining superstars of the roster….have to say today is a good day
Here is some shocking news, I’ve never been a wrestler and don’t know what life is like on the road but it would suck to get your heartbroken by Carmella and then get sent to Smackdown where you have to work with her daily. Maybe Big Cass has a big heart and couldn’t handle having it broken every day over and over. I feel for the guy, good luck to him.
I’m sure his height will serve him well when he’s stocking the shelves at your local grocery store. Luckily, if need be, they can teach that
THEY (grocery shoppes) CAN’T REACH THAT!
Hm. “The Big Guy” is already taken, so I’m sure we’ll be seeing Above Average Size Sully around somewhere.
My only regret? I wish they would’ve fed him to Lesnar a few times! Good luck, Cass! You’ll live on forever in Burnsyfan66’s fan fiction about him and “his big buddy” racing go karts and bumper boats!!
Vince probably saw the Carnival “Must Be This Tall” segment and realized he wasn’t actually 7′ tall.