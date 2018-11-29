We Could See The Surprising Return Of A WWE Superstar At TLC

WWE

Until recently, most WWE fans probably suspected that Braun Strowman would play a big role at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. However, with Strowman taking time off from wrestling to get surgery on his elbow, we might see the return of someone who’s been off WWE TV for a while for vaguer reasons, Bray Wyatt.

Strowman’s former leader in the Wyatt Family had, to many viewers, become less and less compelling since the heyday of his swamp cult faction four to five years ago. His feud and face turn to team with Woken Matt Hardy briefly gave the character some new life, but when Hardy seemingly retired from wrestling, Wyatt’s absence from WWE programming began.

He returned at the recent Starrcade event, though not in the WWE Network special cut. Baron Corbin issued an open challenge because his scheduled opponent, Strowman, wasn’t able to compete. In a moment that could signal a babyface turn and/or storyline drawing from Wyatt Family lore, Bray Wyatt answered the challenge and defeated Corbin.