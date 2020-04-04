The first pre-taped, no-audience WrestleMania experienced a dramatic card change last night when, via promotional graphic, the Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Universal Championship match that Reigns, WWE officials, and a WWE-approved media outlet had confirmed Reigns would not be in days earlier was changed to Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman. Today, three more match changes were made hours before the start of WrestleMania 36 Night One.

The most notable is that the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match has been changed from a triple threat between Miz and Morrison, The Usos, and The New Day to a non-title singles triple threat match between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso, and Kofi Kingston.