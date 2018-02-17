WWE Officially Announced Co-Branded Pay-per-views For The Rest Of 2018

WWE Promotional Image

Last week we shared with you the rumor that WWE would be going back to Raw and Smackdown co-branded events for every pay-per-view after WrestleMania, and today those rumors were made official. In an e-mail to WWE Network subscribers, WWE announced that we’d be getting “more of what we want, and shared an updated schedule that nixed a pair of brand-specific shows and streamlined it down to one big event a month. Via WWE.com:

After WrestleMania, you’ll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network. WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018 WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018 WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018 WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018 SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018 WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018 WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018 Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018 WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018

The WON shared a few additional details on this earlier in the week, so if you missed that, prepare to spend a lot of time watching the Network.