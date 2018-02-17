WWE Officially Announced Co-Branded Pay-per-views For The Rest Of 2018

Last week we shared with you the rumor that WWE would be going back to Raw and Smackdown co-branded events for every pay-per-view after WrestleMania, and today those rumors were made official. In an e-mail to WWE Network subscribers, WWE announced that we’d be getting “more of what we want, and shared an updated schedule that nixed a pair of brand-specific shows and streamlined it down to one big event a month. Via WWE.com:
After WrestleMania, you’ll get the best of both brands – Raw and SmackDown LIVE – every month, on every pay-per-view. Catch every event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
WrestleMania 34 – April 8, 2018
WWE Backlash – May 6, 2018
WWE Money in the Bank – June 17, 2018
WWE Extreme Rules – July 15, 2018
SummerSlam – Aug. 19, 2018
WWE Hell in a Cell – Sept. 16, 2018
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs – Oct. 21, 2018
Survivor Series – Nov. 18, 2018
WWE Clash of Champions – Dec. 16, 2018
The WON shared a few additional details on this earlier in the week, so if you missed that, prepare to spend a lot of time watching the Network.
I don’t mind this in so much as it’s less clutter throughout the year, but I’d still prefer it to be 12 PPVs, with four shared (RR, WM, SS, SS) and four each for their own brand.
People say it was a struggle to write TV with a 2mth gap between big events, but it wasn’t a struggle to write for TV when we only had four PPVs in total.
I think the bigger problem is with so many PPV last year is that there were no “B storylines” during regular shows. Which meant that if a feud started at a PPV or right after, we basically had to slog through weeks of slow build up to the next PPV, without ever getting a proper pay off.
I’m probably wrong about this, but the only big reveal last year of importance that happen on tv was Cass betraying Enzo after a few weeks of build up. You can add Jason Jordan being the Kurt’s son but that was more of a wet fart.
But will Survivor Series still be the one time a year that Raw superstars compete against Smackdown superstars?
I think if they are smart, they’ll do it more often so they won’t force a goofy “#OnSiege” angle. Also, I hope this will mean more drafts during the year (rumors of that have being circulating about that since Backlash I think) so we can, for example, have tag teams moving from Smackdown to Raw to even out the two shows in term of roaster. Maybe even move the midcard belts around (The US title has looked pretty bad overall last year)
Thank you. Now let’s do away with the brand split and make the show about two different divisions. Raw has the top belt and women’s title and smackdown has the intercontinental and tag team. Make a ranking system that matters in kayfabe instead of whatever the smackdown 10 is.
That’s a horrible idea; no-one would watch Smackdown if all the top guys / gals are on RAW, plus anyone moved from RAW to Smackdown would be seen as a demotion.
Then you can make it a weight class thing. People are barely tuning into any of the wrestling now so i’m sure creating an actual ranking system isn’t going to alienate the audience. Smackdown needs a big change. That show is fucking terrible right now. As good as a brand split looks on paper to them, it’s never worked.
Can we all agree that if they’re going to roster 16 women, they should all be on the same show?
Smackdown just needs better writing. Everything could benefit from better writing