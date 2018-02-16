Get Ready To Spend Even More Time Watching WWE Pay-Per-Views

#WWE
02.16.18 3 weeks ago 8 Comments

WWE Raw

A couple of years ago, WWE started elongating its major pay-per-views. It started by making WrestleMania a four-hour event, and then a six-hour event including the pre-show. When WrestleMania 34 finally rolls around, it will probably end up clocking in close to last year’s eight-hour-plus event.

WWE has also beefed up its other “major” events in the past two years, with Royal Rumble, SumerSlam and even Survivor Series getting the six-hour treatment. That may be too long. It’s probably too long. But there’s no sign of it ending.

This week, there was a report that WWE will be moving to dual-branded PPVs following WrestleMania. I half-jokingly suggested that this would mean four-hour PPVs all around going forward.

I am so sorry, everyone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE NETWORK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP