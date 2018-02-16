Get Ready To Spend Even More Time Watching WWE Pay-Per-Views

A couple of years ago, WWE started elongating its major pay-per-views. It started by making WrestleMania a four-hour event, and then a six-hour event including the pre-show. When WrestleMania 34 finally rolls around, it will probably end up clocking in close to last year’s eight-hour-plus event.
WWE has also beefed up its other “major” events in the past two years, with Royal Rumble, SumerSlam and even Survivor Series getting the six-hour treatment. That may be too long. It’s probably too long. But there’s no sign of it ending.
This week, there was a report that WWE will be moving to dual-branded PPVs following WrestleMania. I half-jokingly suggested that this would mean four-hour PPVs all around going forward.
I am so sorry, everyone.
Are we still perpetuating this myth that last year’s Mania was close to 8 hours? It started with the pre-show at 5pm and ended a little bit after midnight, like 12:05 or so. That is not 8 hours. It’s barely 7. It’s still way too fucking long, but not the bullshit length you keep telling people it was.
counting is hard for Uproxx, the number of times that I’ve read that Jinder held the belt for close to a year is laughable
I honestly don’t mind the 4 times per year that we’re just inundated with 4 days of wrestling from NXT Saturday, 5+ hour PPV Sunday and then Raw and Smackdown, but I can’t imagine a world where I’m willing to do that (sans NXT every month… for now) on a monthly basis. This sounds exhausting.
They’re actively trying to kill Stroud, aren’t they?
Thumbnail. Nice.
I’m actually alright with this, because it evens out to less than they were doing before. With each brand having its own PPV, it was two three hour PPV’s a month. Now it’s one four hour PPV. Four hours once a month’s fine with me (well, unless we’re in a Takeover month, but Takeover is always good from top to bottom, so I don’t care when it comes to that).
Yeah, exactly. I know math is particularly hard for Hanstock, but 3+3=6, which is more than 4. Or since he includes the kickoffs too, 4+4=8, which is even more than 5. Unless you were only watching one brand’s PPVs before, you’re spending 3 less hours a month watching WWE. That’s a good thing, right?
first of all, nice.
second of all, not nice.