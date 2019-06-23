WWE Reportedly Won’t Have Wrestling During Commercials Anymore, But Don’t Get Excited

06.23.19

If you’ve watched Monday Night Raw lately, chances are you’ve seen more USA Network commercials than action. Any match that goes more than seven minutes gets one (or usually two) commercial breaks, cutting it down to the bare minimum allowable “wrestling” on the three-hour wrestling show. I know more about what the lady from The Radkes thinks about kale, what’s going on in the Chrisley Knows Best cinematic universe, and when I can watch an all-new episode of Suits than I know about the WWE Superstars and why they’re doing anything.

That’s reportedly about to change, but don’t get excited: it’s just semantics.

