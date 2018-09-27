Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville Is Reportedly ‘Off The Grid’

For the 10 months or so that Neville was in limbo with his contract frozen by WWE, the most frustrating part for his fans was not being able to see him wrestle. He was off of WWE television but wasn’t free to perform anywhere else. We all wanted to see him in the ring, and we all assumed that was what he wanted too. Once news broke that WWE had finally released him, we figured it was just a matter of time.
Unfortunately, nobody currently seems to be able to book him. After initial reports that Neville was in talks with various promotions but was delayed by legal concerns related to his release, a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that the wrestler once known as Pac has not been returning calls from promoters, and in fact seems to have gone “off the grid.”
This could mean a lot of things. Maybe he’s decided he needs a longer break from wrestling for personal reasons. Maybe he’s already signed a contract somewhere and is keeping quiet to allow for a surprise debut. Maybe he actually reconciled with WWE, and is being saved instead for a surprise return.
I think he’s stuck somewhere unable to get out of his chair. Gravity finally remembered him and he has no idea how to handle it.
LOL! that was good
The Red Arrow was basically an affront to Gravity on the level of killing John Wick’s pooch.
Every Neville story I see just makes me sad. WWE’s biggest waste of such an incredible talent in recent memory.
yeah i know, i really cant think of anyone else that was used so terribly, naybe Asuka or Owen Hart
Not to say he was treated well or that it was wise to jettison him to 205 Live, but when he was on TV he was generally made to be important and I wouldn’t say he was “used terribly” at all. There’s a long list of talent from NXT that has received worse from WWE.
It was a massive waste that he was under contract and not working, but you’ve gotta put most of that on him.
Soon to be The Man Booking Forgot.
So, WWE took this guy who could’ve been the star of either their Cruiserweight or UK divisions, or a major player on the main roster, and decided the best way to use him was to job him out to Enzo Amore.
Everything is terrible and nothing makes sense.
“…job him out to Enzo Amore”
Thats the saddest part
OK but Neville WAS the star of the CW division for a while. They used him in plenty of other ways before he left. He was doing decently on the main roster until he got hurt. When he returned from injury he made a big heel debut and was in a hot feud with Aries.
It was shitty to kick Aries and Neville to the pre-show, which I believe meant they lost DVD royalties. The decision to befoul 205 Live with Enzo sucked generally. (and the current situation with 205 Live where they don’t work house shows, miss out on that money and don’t have a real path out of 205 Live super sucks too and shit- maybe he saw that coming).
The guy had legit beef and I can understand why he felt he had to leave. Props to him for doing what he thought he had to do when a lot other folks might just sit there and take it- but I don’t think it’s terribly fair to say they had nothing for him.
I hope they told him he could be UK NXT champ. I’d love to see him tear it up with Dunne and Bate.
And while I’m getting my hopes up, maybe send Balor there too since he is doing nothing on Raw.