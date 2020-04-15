WWE’s Cuts Include Nine Producers And Former Stars

The bad news for WWE keeps coming, and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.
WWE followed up Wednesday’s conference call warning of roster cuts, furloughs, and decreased salaries by immediately releasing numerous Superstars, including former Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, former Tag Team Champions and Boneyard Match participants Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Heath Slater, who has kids.
The latest announced cuts are nine WWE producers, including a number of recognizable names from the company’s history. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the producers have been furloughed and not outright released.
So far, the confirmed list of producers furloughed by the company on Wednesday afternoon includes:
- Billy Kidman
- Mike Rotunda
- Dave ‘Fit’ Finlay
- Scott Armstrong
- Sarah Stock
- Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms
- Lance Storm
- Shawn Daivari
- Pat Buck
How can you do this to Mike Rotunda, the former Irwin R. Schyster on Tax Day? It’s also notable that Lance Storm closed his wrestling school back in November of 2019 to take the position with WWE, and is furloughed a mere five months later. Such a shame to see a number of legends who have been instrumental in the creation and development of WWE talent over the past several years losing their positions, even temporarily, due to cost-cutting measures.
As always, we’ll keep you updated on any additional names whose releases are announced today.