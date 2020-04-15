WWE’s Cuts Include Nine Producers And Former Stars

The bad news for WWE keeps coming, and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.

WWE followed up Wednesday’s conference call warning of roster cuts, furloughs, and decreased salaries by immediately releasing numerous Superstars, including former Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, former Tag Team Champions and Boneyard Match participants Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Heath Slater, who has kids.

The latest announced cuts are nine WWE producers, including a number of recognizable names from the company’s history. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the producers have been furloughed and not outright released.