Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber results for February 25, 2018. The show was headlined by the Elimination Chamber match, the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, and Ronda Rousey’s WWE contract signing. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 column.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Kickoff Results:
1. The Bálor Club defeated the Miztourage. Karl Anderson got the pin on Curtis Axel after the Bálor Club hit him with the Magic Killer.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results:
1.Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose tapped out to the Banks Statement to be the first woman eliminated. Mickie James eliminated Sonya Deville after a Thesz press off the top of one of the pods. Bayley then eliminated James with a Bayley to Belly. Bayley gave Sasha Banks a Bayley to Belly off the top rope, but Alexa Bliss immediately rolled up Bayley to eliminate her. Bliss retained her title by eliminating Banks via pinfall after a rope-hung DDT.
Welcome to the era of good feelings…
Sigh.
The tears from Roman haters is giving me life
If only it was giving you intelligence.
Ooh, sick burn
Most people are smart enough not to publicly admit that they’re psychopaths.
So John cena is going to beat Vince McMahon to death and demand a match!
Cue the public burial of rusev day. Noted!
In lighter new: Jesse Ventura looks exactly like gg allin at wcw battlebowl 93. It’s truly something special.
And i think fifi is currently married to flair
My favorite part of that ending was when Strowman gave Reigns a couple running power slams after the match ended. Reigns just punched his ticket to the main event at wrestlemania which should be where he climbs the turnbuckles and raises his arms in victory while fans celebrate. Instead the WWE knew what a fucking turd this finish was so they ended with Strowman giving their golden boy a fuck this guy send off so at least we don’t fade to black with them booing.
I can’t wait to hear Brandon’s b&w where he reveals just how muted the crowd was so we didn’t hear the booing
So they legit went with the most boring, “We don’t give a shit about making a story” booking? No DQ win for Asuka? No Sasha heel turn? Braun doesn’t walk out the champion?
Jesus Christ.
Sasha…kinda did with that Lion King thing with Bayley?
Of course then she turned around and lost to Pumbaa.
There’s legit 4-5 other stars I’d put the strap on before I give it to Strowman, if for no other reason than his character is so cartoonishly “monstrous” that one could never possibly see him lose, because, what happens then? The arena implodes into a singularity?
@Dave M J wow
I could’ve went with Timon, but I liked Timon more than Pumbaa.
::clock goes off in head::
…damn, wait you thought…ahhh, crap, well that was an even more trash post than usual.
I honestly didn’t mean to infer Alexa is fat, although I get why it’s an issue. Dumb idea, dumb post.
@ Dave
I didn’t take it as fat, for what it’s worth. I thought you meant to infer hierarchy, where Sasha (lion) just embarrassingly lost to a lesser animal Alexa (warthog).
Anyway, is Sasha Banks the dumbest character or what? Twice in historic first time ever matches she goes to the end only to betray Bayley and lose to a mean girl afterwards.
“Braun doesn’t walk out the champion?” – You were always going to be disappointed if that’s what you were hoping for, seeing as how there was no championship being defended.
Well, if anything maybe we get Stroman/Joe at WM….
So, they could have just announced that Roman Reigns will fight Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania and they could have saved everyone from watching that turd last night. I love it when after 4 hours of watching the WWE the status quo is the only real winner.