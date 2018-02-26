WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber results for February 25, 2018. The show was headlined by the Elimination Chamber match, the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, and Ronda Rousey’s WWE contract signing. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 column.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Kickoff Results:

1. The Bálor Club defeated the Miztourage. Karl Anderson got the pin on Curtis Axel after the Bálor Club hit him with the Magic Killer.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Results:

1.Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Mickie James, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville. Mandy Rose tapped out to the Banks Statement to be the first woman eliminated. Mickie James eliminated Sonya Deville after a Thesz press off the top of one of the pods. Bayley then eliminated James with a Bayley to Belly. Bayley gave Sasha Banks a Bayley to Belly off the top rope, but Alexa Bliss immediately rolled up Bayley to eliminate her. Bliss retained her title by eliminating Banks via pinfall after a rope-hung DDT.