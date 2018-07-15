WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Open Discussion Thread

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.15.18 22 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

It’s time for WWE Extreme Rules 2018, possibly featuring the return of Hulk Hogan and definitely featuring 12 matches, ranging from an iron man match for the Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Card:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

2. Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

3. Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

5. Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

6. Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin

7. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

8. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka, James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No

10. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

11. Kickoff – Tag Team Tables Match: New Day vs. Sanity

12. Kickoff – Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Sin Cara

If you’d like to read our predictions for the show, click here. Otherwise enjoy the show, and make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight with a +1 to nominate them for consideration in tomorrow’s best comments of the week in the Best and Worst of Extreme Rules.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE EXTREME RULESWWE EXTREME RULES 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP