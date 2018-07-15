WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

It’s time for WWE Extreme Rules 2018, possibly featuring the return of Hulk Hogan and definitely featuring 12 matches, ranging from an iron man match for the Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Card:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley 2. Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax 3. Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens 4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel 5. Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins 6. Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin 7. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev 8. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka, James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage 9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No 10. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 11. Kickoff – Tag Team Tables Match: New Day vs. Sanity 12. Kickoff – Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Sin Cara

If you’d like to read our predictions for the show, click here. Otherwise enjoy the show, and make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight with a +1 to nominate them for consideration in tomorrow’s best comments of the week in the Best and Worst of Extreme Rules.