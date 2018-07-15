WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Open Discussion Thread

It’s time for WWE Extreme Rules 2018, possibly featuring the return of Hulk Hogan and definitely featuring 12 matches, ranging from an iron man match for the Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley. Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Card:
1. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
2. Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
3. Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
5. Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
6. Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin
7. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev
8. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka, James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage
9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No
10. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
11. Kickoff – Tag Team Tables Match: New Day vs. Sanity
12. Kickoff – Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs. Sin Cara
If you'd like to read our predictions for the show, click here. Otherwise enjoy the show, and make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight with a +1 to nominate them for consideration in tomorrow's best comments of the week in the Best and Worst of Extreme Rules.
Be grateful Ellsworth even acknowledges you exist, Cathy 2
Quick survey: If you were in an extreme rules match what non-lethal weapon (e.g. stun gun, stop sign, pocket sand) would you use?
Whatever herbs Bushmaster was using in Luke Cage
So… VM and 3-H let 2-H back in the HoF. Thoughts?
Maybe this will lead to a Thunder in Paradise reboot with Sami Zayn in the Chris Lemmon role.
This card is distinctly lacking in Ember, Elias, AoP, and Miz (at least listed)
I just watched RAW 25 again yesterday (not sure why). I get fan service, but what a waste of time and talent that was.
@Bigsexy75 same. Though I could add a loooot of people to that list, including everyone who stomped the Revival at Raw 25.
I can’t think of anything wrestling-related I want to see less in 2018 than Hulk Hogan doing ANY kind of wrestling move.
@Bigsexy75 Given what WWE likes to do with modern stars and HoF people, it’d be more like Elias talks some shit and then Hulk says some classic lines and then hits a few moves and his old ass buries Elias like his lawyers buried Gawker.
Maybe Hogan shows up to slap dat bass on an Elias track…
It is a good thing that Braun wasn’t in that game. He could have been like that Looney Tunes bit where Bugs plays all the positions at once and bats.
Miz got mainstream commitments tonight. Hopefully we get an Elias concert though.
Really struggling to find a reason to commit 5+ hours to this tonight
You’ve got to gain momentum for Comment-Slam somehow!
The kickoff looks stacked. The matches probably will not get enough time, but I am going to love them.
I mean, I see the card posted above, but I feel nothing. Am I in the wrong here? Is it the universe? Is it Vince? What is anticipation? :(
Rest assured there will be some good laughs in this commentary thread… and if the wrestling’s good, that’s just gravy.
Hey! Happy Sunday (Rusev Day) to all.
[www.cagesideseats.com] If you live in Knox County, it is officially Rusev Day! I can’t hate Kane now.
In case you weren’t already rooting for The Goddess to defeat the bully, Nia Jax…
She beat up high schoolers with a book?
Damn, even Senior Year Alexa was burying everyone she could!