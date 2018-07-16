WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules results for July 15, 2018. The co-branded pay-per-view was headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns, and also some championship matches. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column.
Extreme Rules Kickoff
1. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Sin Cara. Almas won the match with a hammerlock DDT.
2. Tag Team Tables Match: Sanity (Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe) defeated New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods). Young put Kingston through a table with an elbow drop to win the match for Sanity.
As someone in the crowd, I apologize for that shit in the main event.
This was actually kinda fun overall. Couple spots were meeeeeh, but what do you expect?
I told you Kane should have shaved his chest. Part timers i tell you what
I’m probably in the minority but I LOVED that finish to the main. What better way to get Seth instant, overwhelming sympathy? And now the feud can continue proper with Dean coming back to help Seth, or they use this as a means to try and move Seth into the Lord Zedd Title picture. Either way, I loved it.
Better question, why would Seth need sympathy at this point in his career/feud? He’s booked to blow a 3-0 lead, get multiple finishers kicked out of, fall twice(2) to the zigzag, have a brainfart at 4-4 by rolling ziggler back into the ring, not just getting hit by drew for the 5-4 win, and generally ineffective against a proven midcarder in dolph ziggler. The bookers for this show are way too heavy handed.
Good lord, Dunn couldn’t help but show the airbag on that KO spot. Been at it for over 20 years, still having framing issues. Also, this Alexa push is actively hamstringing the women’s division. Make a tag belt or some shit to alleviate bloat. The literal smallest, most unathletic of the bunch shouldn’t be holding the title. G1 was aight, tho.
Just aight, V?
V? Yeah, it was aight. I’m a casual watcher so the subtleties elude me. Naito is money, tho. He’s in a great place with NJPW.