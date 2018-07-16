WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules results for July 15, 2018. The co-branded pay-per-view was headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns, and also some championship matches. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column.

Extreme Rules Kickoff

1. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Sin Cara. Almas won the match with a hammerlock DDT.

2. Tag Team Tables Match: Sanity (Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe) defeated New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods). Young put Kingston through a table with an elbow drop to win the match for Sanity.

