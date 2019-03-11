A WWE Hall Of Famer Returned To Action At WWE Fastlane

03.10.19 31 mins ago

WWE

For most of the time Beth Phoenix wrestled for WWE, she was clearly one of the most technically skilled and physically strong women on the roster. The qualities that made her stand out and were sometimes used as the reasons her character behaved villainously against more model-esque performers wouldn’t look out of place in 2019’s women’s roster with performers like Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, etc. But by the time the Diva’s Revolution/Women’s Revolution/Women’s Evolution came around, Phoenix was retired.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBETH PHOENIXNATALYANIA JAXTAMINAWWEWWE FASTLANEWWE FASTLANE 2019

