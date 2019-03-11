For most of the time Beth Phoenix wrestled for WWE, she was clearly one of the most technically skilled and physically strong women on the roster. The qualities that made her stand out and were sometimes used as the reasons her character behaved villainously against more model-esque performers wouldn’t look out of place in 2019’s women’s roster with performers like Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, etc. But by the time the Diva’s Revolution/Women’s Revolution/Women’s Evolution came around, Phoenix was retired.
A WWE Hall Of Famer Returned To Action At WWE Fastlane
Emily Pratt 03.10.19 31 mins ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 03.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 03.04.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.01.19 1 week ago