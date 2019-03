WWE

Everyone keeping up with WWE knew the “Best in the World” tag team of Shane McMahon and the Miz was doomed to end with a dramatic split. The bonds of sort of co-winning the World Cup at Crowl Jewel and daddy issues could only hold for so long! It seemed like the friendship might turn to a feud after they lost the Smackdown tag team championships at Elimination Chamber, but the Besties ended up sticking together for a rematch against new champs the Usos.