WWE Announced A Last Minute Match For The Fastlane Kickoff Show

WWE

Ever since Vince McMahon came out on Smackdown last week and replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens in the WWE Championship Match at Fastlane, we’ve wondered what Kofi will be doing instead, aside from building to what we all hope is the same championship opportunity, except at WrestleMania. The New Day promised in a video promo from Mumbai India that they’d be at the PPV, but we’d just about given up on them having a match.