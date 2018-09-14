WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 airs this Sunday, September 16, live on WWE Network. The cross-branded network special — or whatever we’re calling “pay-per-views” these days — features two Hell in a Cell matches, as well as bouts for Raw and Smackdown’s Women’s and Tag Team Championships. Here’s the card as we know it, as of Friday morning.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Card:
1. Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman
2. Hell in a Cell Match: Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
3. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
4. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
6. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
7. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eight matches. Eight matches feels like a vacation! Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results.
Here’s what we think will happen at …
I think it’s funny how far they’re going to get “Roman over,” which I mean, look, we all agree that he doesn’t totally deserve all the shit he gets but I mean, he still gets all that shit and will continue to do so. If the fucking Rock didn’t work, why in the hell do they think his once-tag team partner Mick Foley will? Imagine that; Foley holding up Roman’s hand (while he looks out in a delusional gaze), making the exact same face as The Rock at the Royal Rumble. This has been their “creative” MO for some time now, hasn’t it? Just fit as many square pegs into holes just to force the puzzle to look the way they want it to, no matter that it won’t work and destroys everyone else’s characters and motivations.
Still, it would be neat if Mick Foley put Reigns in the mandible claw, The Rock runs out to ostensibly help his cousin but instead, attacks him, as well. Then they get their beloved Reigns vs Rock, whatever.
I just hope the Revival come out and ruin the match between Mac N’ Ziggs and The Shield.
My Wendy’s severed head comment has got some legs here, love it!
Wendy’s severed head and legs has me picturing a severed head running around the ring like something from the Evil Dead. All to promote the “Haunted House” mode on the new WWE 2K game
What should happen: Roman’s stupid vest gets caught on the cage and he ends up hanging himself while children cry.
I know the Orton/Jeff feud has been underwhelming, though that part where he ripped Jeff’s necklace off and washed his face paint off and tried to pull his ear out were all pretty classic Orton moves, but you have a sadist and a daredevil in HIAC. I know they are both not in their primes, but as long as Jeff doesn’t get legit hurt, I think the match could be solid even if the feud seriously needs to end.
I agree about Rusev Day, they have been really fun and WWE can wring a lot more out of “Aiden does right” for a while instead of killing that golden goose just so New Day gets more of a reign they don’t particularly need. Don’t get me wrong, I love New Day, but they hit the five time threshold, they can still use that in their entrances and put on burner matches, Rusev/English need this gold, not some more infighting or breakups.
I reckon Foley is out there to take a powerslam from Braun and in their mind numb the boos when he gets speared right after, while Mick crawls over to make the count.
Alternate Rusev Day ending: “performance artist” Shaul Guerrero shows up dressed like Astronaut Barbie to mess with Lana