WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 airs this Sunday, September 16, live on WWE Network. The cross-branded network special — or whatever we’re calling “pay-per-views” these days — features two Hell in a Cell matches, as well as bouts for Raw and Smackdown’s Women’s and Tag Team Championships. Here’s the card as we know it, as of Friday morning.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Card:

1. Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman 2. Hell in a Cell Match: Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy 3. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse 4. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe 5. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss 6. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch 7. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose 8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eight matches. Eight matches feels like a vacation! Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results.

Here’s what we think will happen at …