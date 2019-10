All over the internet this morning, wrestling fans are calling the finish of last night’s Main Event one of the worst WWE PPV endings of all time. Even in the arena, fans were booing and chanting for the competition when Seth Rollins was DQed in a Hell in a Cell match for attacking Bray Wyatt with a sledgehammer. This morning, some backstage details have emerged about how that finish came to be, and what the reaction was to the fan reaction.