Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 results. The show featured Hell in a Cell matches for the Universal and Raw Women’s Championship, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns teaming up against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a tornado tag team match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell column.

WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show:

1. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans by submission with the Sharpshooter. After the match, Natalya punched Evans in the face. Natalya and Lacey Evans will now have a “last woman standing” match on Raw, for some reason.