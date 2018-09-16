WWE Painted The Cell Red For Hell In A Cell

WWE Network

WWE introduced the Hell In A Cell match for the first time in 1997, and created an entire pay-per-view event around that match in 2009. For all of those matches, Satan’s Structure has been a large steel cage, complete with a roof, that has just been silver.

Watching a Hell In A Cell match live in the arena already requires a bit of adjusting, given that you’re watching through chain link, but this year, there will be an even bigger adjustment for fans in the arena and on television. That’s because WWE decided to jazz up the cell this year by painting it red, to make it look even more evil and also to sell lots and lots of toys this winter.

If you’ve been paying attention to the live online video of the cell being built, you’ve known this was coming since Saturday.