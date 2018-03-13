Jazzy Gabert Provided An Update On Her Recovery And Her WWE Status

YouTube

Last summer’s Mae Young Classic tournament had a lot of breakout stars and fan favorites in it, but it’s possible no one was a greater cult hero in the competition than Germany’s Jazzy Gabert, who has been wrestling for years internationally as “The Alpha Female.”

Just like Cedric Alexander made himself a beloved character in a thrilling loss back in the Cruiserweight Classic, Gabert made crowds instantly fall in love with her, even though she was defeated in the first round of the tournament by the now-released Abbey Laith. Unfortunately, Gabert was not one of the many Mae Young Classic participants who was offered a WWE contract, and it turned out that has a lot to do with an existing injury.

In December, Gabert revealed on Edge and Christian’s podcast that she required neck surgery. A fundraiser was set up to help pay for her medical costs, and she underwent successful surgery earlier this year.