Back at the beginning of December, word came out that Jim Johnston, the man who composed many of the most legendary and indispensable pro wrestling theme songs of the past … however long theme songs have been a thing, was let go by WWE after three decades with the company.
Over the past several years, wrestling fans have been seeing (hearing) more and more theme songs for new Superstars being composed by the duo CFO$. They’ve composed the themes for pretty much everyone who has come up through NXT over the past … however long NXT has been a thing, and legitimately have some bangers to their credit, including the themes for Finn Bálor and Enzo and Cass.
Not everyone is a fan of CFO$ and the new direction of WWE theme music, however. Perhaps not surprisingly, that “not everyone” appears to include Jim Johnston.
I think CFO$ has grown a lot and offered up some memorable tunes, especially with Nakamura’s theme and AJ Styles’, as well. But when they first started, a lot of their themes just sounded the same. They were clearly recorded as half-songs, and then just copy-pasted into a 2-3 min song. Now, this isn’t to say Johnston hasn’t done his fair share of copy-pasting (obviously, it was during a much older era), as evidenced by The Rock’s 4th theme (found on WWE The Music Vol. 2) having the same percussive track as The Brood’s amazing theme.
Still, Johnston was pretty adept at creating a theme that embodied who the superstar was, and what they represented. Those themes would tell stories that you could visualize. Kane’s drone-y organ, oppressive drums and the chaotic wailing of the guitars really felt like traveling through a hellscape. The Rock’s 2nd Nation theme had this chill-vibe that was slathered in arrogance, and Goldust’s Halloween-inspired theme painted a ghoulish villain who’s lust and excess glittered throughout. It was perfect. You can hear one of his themes and instantly know who it was and everything about that character.
Granted, you can hear Nakamura’s theme and know it’s his, but does it really embody who he is? When I hear it, it reminds me of some epic battle in a lush field with cherry blossoms shedding their flowers, floating in a strong wind as two rivals square off. But do you see Nakamura in that? Maybe, but it could easily be a video game theme or in the final battle of an anime.
I appreciate it, however, far more than any of those themes with butt-rock/numetal vocals and shit, or anything by Disturbed or Downstait or Finger 11, whatever trash music the WWE buys.
I’ve never understood why it matters that themes are copied and pasted at the halfway point. A theme shouldn’t have a secret climax that you never get to hear because the bell rings, but it also shouldn’t just stop where it would had it not been copy-pasted ’cause the wrestler might take just over their allotted… 2 minutes?
@ArrogantDan Yeah I didn’t say that was necessarily a bad thing, just that I perceived it to be lazy in it being more obvious than the seamlessness Johnston’s themes had. Again, that’s subjective, and I’ll agree to that, but to counter your point, a few of Johnston’s themes have more than one or two movements and do have crescendos that you wouldn’t normally hear during an entrance. It wasn’t necessary, but as a kid, I’d always be mystified by parts of a theme song that you’d only hear a second of before it faded out, leaving me wondering, “Damn that was a cool part, I’d like to hear the rest of it.” That’s going above and beyond, when it wasn’t necessary, and speaks to how Johnston perceived these themes.
@Arrogant Dan: Counterpoint; When wrestlers get an extended celebration on PPV when they win the world title, hearing the extra parts of a song REALLY added to the moment for me. Hearing the same chorus in “Glorious Domination” over just won’t be the same.
WWF The Music Vol 3 was a legit great album and should be in every wrestling fans collection.
Interesting enough, the article on Roode’s them points out that Nakamura had a lot of input on his theme, which is probably why it’s fits him so well.
I actually loved and hated that about the full song themes. I would always be left wanting more, but when the big moments like long entrances before championship matches or the aforementioned victories of epic proportion, hearing the whole thing was always…well…glorious. You got it with WWF themes and WCW themes.
JJ wrote The Shield’s theme AND Roman’s theme, I think there are some similarities
Someone who made music for WWE in the 2000s lamenting all the women now having “a dance music kind of thing” has destroyed me. Are we sure this wasn’t a news report about a man from an alternate dimension who just happens to be that dimension’s Jim Johnston? A dimension where Asuka, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch don’t exist?
pretty sure that the songs that the new guys have come up with have been pretty popular. one song i can’t fucking stand that was written by johnston is randy ortons piece of shit song. if this guy wants to talk about sound effects, lets look at this trash song. which is too bad because before he added all the distortion to make it all metal sounding, it was actually a pretty dope outlaw country sounding song. it might not have fit the wrestler, but at least it was a good song.
as far as stone cold goes, his song is nothing special and is loaded with derp effects. however, the iconic sound of glass breaking at the beginning is what sets the crowd off. but again, none of it would matter if steve austin wasnt the guy he was. the man makes the music more than the music makes the man. bobby roode is currently an exception, but he’s already starting to wear on people im pretty sure and be exposed as a boring tna lifer. jim johntson needs to evolve as an artist cleary
Burn in my Light? That was by an outside band Mercy Drive. Voices is by Rev Theory. This Fire Burns is Killswitch Engage, but that’s more Punk’s first theme anyway. You mean “Blasting” his first theme? I don’t hear any country there.
Austin’s theme is pretty perfect for a guy who was kind of a psycho. His theme song’s guitar riff even references the Psycho stabbing theme. It’s not Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, or even Jim Johnston’s Graveyard Symphony in complexity, but Stone Cold Steve Austin wasn’t exactly a guy who warranted an orchestra piece either.
voices is sung by the guy from rev theory(who apparently is a band?). the song is written by jim johntson. you can watch a behind the scenes vid here
I like the songs from CFO$ and I like many of Johnson’s themes…
BUT, a lot of Johnson’s themes are pretty lazy, even the one’s you know and love.
I’m sure CFO$ may do some of those same things, but it’s no reason to yell at a cloud.
I kind of understand what he means, before I was familiar with both pieces of music I felt like Asuka-sama and Finn Balor’s themes sounded too similar in passing.
I wouldn’t hurt for the CF0$ to maybe…I don’t know expand their pallet a bit.
Johnston did have uniqueness down pat for each star. Stone Cold, Goldust, Val Venis, Vader, The Nation, The Rock (which evolved to be highly distinct even if it was just constant remixing of the Nation theme), his stuff was iconic to those wrestlers.
But how iconic the CF0$ work will become remains to be seen.
But he doesn’t have a leg to stand on with a lot of those Diva’s themes Mother of God, if I heard one more, song that was basically a thematic rehash of Sunny’s actually classic “I know you want me” where soprano bimbo talked about how much the guys wanted her I was gonna rip out my own ears. Sky’s the Limit is a revelation by comparison. Remember Trish and Lita’s themes are by Lil Kim and BoyHitsCar respectively.