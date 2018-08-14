Watch WWE’s Tribute To Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart From Raw

WWE

The wrestling community lost a legend on Monday when we learned Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, founding member of The Hart Foundation, former tag team champion, and father to current superstar Natalya, had died after a fall at his home. Neidhart was 63 years old.

Many from around the WWE universe and the wrestling community at large offered up their memories of Neidhart and expressed their grief at his death. Shortly before Raw, Natalya released a statement thanking everyone for the outpouring of support and offering a touching remembrance of her father.

On Raw, WWE offered up a touching tribute video for Neidhart, looking at his life and legacy in and out of the wrestling ring and his journey from high school shot put champion to his beginnings in wrestling under Stu Hart and rise to prominence in WWE alongside Bret Hart as tag team champions.