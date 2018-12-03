WWE

When wrestling fans talk about possible next steps for women in WWE, the idea of establishing women’s tag team championships always comes up. Triple H has even addressed the issue, and there was widespread speculation that these titles could be announced at the company’s first all-women pay-per-view, Evolution. It turns out at least one WWE performer, Lana, shared those suspicions.

Lana recently appeared on the Nerdist web talk show Fangirling for an interview with Markeia McCarty, and the Ravishing Russian’s thoughts on a future women’s tag team division came up almost immediately. McCarty asked Lana about her experience at Evolution, and the wrestler/manager replied,