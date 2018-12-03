When wrestling fans talk about possible next steps for women in WWE, the idea of establishing women’s tag team championships always comes up. Triple H has even addressed the issue, and there was widespread speculation that these titles could be announced at the company’s first all-women pay-per-view, Evolution. It turns out at least one WWE performer, Lana, shared those suspicions.
Lana recently appeared on the Nerdist web talk show Fangirling for an interview with Markeia McCarty, and the Ravishing Russian’s thoughts on a future women’s tag team division came up almost immediately. McCarty asked Lana about her experience at Evolution, and the wrestler/manager replied,
“It was incredible. I think so many of us girls couldn’t have even imagined having an all-women’s pay-per-view and so to be able to experience this and be a part of it, I’m just very, very thankful.
One of these days when we’re going to get tag titles, that’s, I’m like… We have to do that. I was hoping really that we were going to announce it at there because when they told us we had to come out at the end and everyone has to come out on stage, I’m like “Oh, they’re going to announce tag titles. It’s happening!”… It’s going to happen. It’s exciting to be able to work towards those things.”
It’s so funny to see that HHH article from 2 years ago with the “if emma and dana arent the first champs, we riot,” now that Emma is gone and people finally recognize that Dana is terrible.