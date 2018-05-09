WWE Has Filed A Lawsuit Against A Foreign TV Distributor

YouTube

It’s been one month since WrestleMania 34, and despite breaking New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome record for the highest-grossing entertainment event yet again, WWE is reportedly ready to do battle in court. WWE is taking Transworld Television to court in an effort to get back the company’s money on its content agreement, in addition to interest and legal fees, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

According to the report, court documents were filed on Tuesday detailing WWE’s agreement, which allowed TWT to solicit TV licenses for the wrestling organization in certain geographical areas as long as the company paid WWE a portion of the money collected. TWT reportedly made agreements in Africa and the Middle East in 2014, but failed to pay WWE any of three payments received in 2017 — totaling in $337,142.98. A couple hundred thousand dollars probably doesn’t mean a ton to the McMahons and their multi-million dollar company, but another organization allegedly trying to pull one over on WWE and skip out on payments was never going to fly.

As far as television deals go, UFC just inked a massive deal with ESPN, reportedly for five years and $150 million. The move away from FOX may open the door for WWE in September 2019, which could result in massive changes for the leader in sports entertainment.