Raw Could Undergo A Major Change If WWE Moves To Fox

WWE’s deal with NBC Universal expires in September 2019, and a decision is expected to be reached on where the company goes with its broadcasting rights between May and September of this year, according to WWE spokeswoman Annie Kruger in a statement released to Sporting News.
This report comes months after Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer dropped a bombshell on FOX’s discussions to obtain WWE television rights, or buy the company outright.
The latest out of those potential talks surrounds changes made to Monday Night Raw, moving from the current three-hour format back to a much more reasonable two-hour slot. It would also take Raw to local cable television, on the main Fox channel.
“It would also take Raw to cable television, on the main Fox channel.”
What?
What doesn’t make sense about that? There’s several sub Fox channels and raw would be on the main one
1) Raw is already on cable television;
2) The “main Fox channel” is an over-the-air broadcast channel available with an antennae; and
3) Even the edited article still gets item 2) wrong, “It would also take Raw to local cable television, on the main Fox channel.”
If Hannity does a run-in and chairshots Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, I’m all for it.
Of course you would be.
I think we should try to recreate the Owen Hart stunt with Hannity
Also, based on the fact Hannity is a fat lazy piece of shit it would more likely be a “stroll in”
>I think we should try to recreate the Owen Hart stunt with Hannity
I totally agree, fellow Tolerant Liberal. Everyone who opposes us is exactly like Hitler and they all deserve to die in horrible ways for the crime of having different political views.
Hannity is a fat-necked fascist toady. But I’m shocked you missed the hyperbole and the joke I made. Conservatives are historically so funny.
My favorite SNME (#31) was on FOX.
Will there just an entire Simpsons episode that’s actually just Monday Night Raw? I hope they make Roman look strong.
That’s what I was thinking. I’d rather smackdown go to another local channel or stay on USA rather than FS1
Replied to the wrong comment and not sure how to delete it
already sounds funnier than the last 10+ seasons
Raw would have millions of potential new viewers, but what about Smackdown? I would think FS1 has less reach the USA Network.
Fox needs more viewers and content on FS1 and are probably willing to partially subsidize WWE to get it.
What happens to Total Divas, Total Bellas and, most importantly, Miz and Mrs (the most must-see shoe of all-time) if they sign a deal with Fox?
Well total divas and bellas are on E so that doesn’t affect them and I don’t know anything really about Miz and Mrs
NBCUniversal Cable is parent company to USA and E! Check your facts, brah. It was a valid question.
Raw being cut to 2 hours is certainly a step back in the right direction…