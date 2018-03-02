Raw Could Undergo A Major Change If WWE Moves To Fox

YouTube

WWE’s deal with NBC Universal expires in September 2019, and a decision is expected to be reached on where the company goes with its broadcasting rights between May and September of this year, according to WWE spokeswoman Annie Kruger in a statement released to Sporting News.

This report comes months after Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer dropped a bombshell on FOX’s discussions to obtain WWE television rights, or buy the company outright.

The latest out of those potential talks surrounds changes made to Monday Night Raw, moving from the current three-hour format back to a much more reasonable two-hour slot. It would also take Raw to local cable television, on the main Fox channel.