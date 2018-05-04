WWE Network

Years after WWE closed WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans with Daniel Bryan leading a “YES” chant and the collective crowd still attempting to get over the Undertaker’s historic streak coming to an end, the company expected big things in its return for WrestleMania 34.

Not many may have expected the numbers that emerged from WWE’s 2018 Q1 financials.

According to those numbers dropped on Thursday morning, WrestleMania 34 broke the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest grossing entertainment event record with a whopping $14.1 million and a reported (and always up for debate) 78,133 fans in attendance.