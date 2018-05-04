WrestleMania 34 Became The Highest Grossing Entertainment Event in Superdome History

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #WWE
05.04.18 2 hours ago

WWE Network

Years after WWE closed WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans with Daniel Bryan leading a “YES” chant and the collective crowd still attempting to get over the Undertaker’s historic streak coming to an end, the company expected big things in its return for WrestleMania 34.

Not many may have expected the numbers that emerged from WWE’s 2018 Q1 financials.

According to those numbers dropped on Thursday morning, WrestleMania 34 broke the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s highest grossing entertainment event record with a whopping $14.1 million and a reported (and always up for debate) 78,133 fans in attendance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSnew orleansSUPERDOMEWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 23 hours ago 2 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 4 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP