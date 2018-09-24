Mia Yim Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

WWE

Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion and two-time Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim has officially signed with WWE, according to PWInsider.com. There had already been speculation that this was the case, because she’s recently been spotted in some videos of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. According to PWInsider, the woman formerly knowns as Jade officially began her full-time WWE career on September 16.

We don’t know much yet about what Mia’s future with the company looks like. She’ll most likely spend some time in NXT, but considering her nine years of wrestling experience, including some of those years wrestling on TV for Impact, she ought to be main roster ready pretty soon. Of course, the other question is whether or not there’s room for her on either roster, considering how many women already have trouble getting time for storylines and matches. Still, Yim is talented in the ring and radiates pure charisma, so she’ll be a star in no time given half a chance.