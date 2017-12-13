WWE Announced A New Tournament Exclusively For Facebook

WWE

Rumors that WWE may be developing a Facebook-exclusive weekly show have now been confirmed with the announcement today of Mixed Match Challenge, a single-elimination mixed tag tournament, in which six teams from Raw will face six teams from Smackdown.

The matches will happen live, and will air exclusively on Facebook Watch (Facebook, basically) at 10 p.m. ET, beginning January 16. WWE hasn’t commented on what this means for 205 Live, which usually airs in that time slot. Mixed Match Challenge is only going to be 20 minutes long, so maybe 205 Live can just start slightly later, or maybe a separate announcement about 205 Live’s schedule is coming soon, especially since the timing of this tournament corresponds with the upcoming 205 Live tour.

In their announcement post, WWE also says that storylines for the tournament will play out in other Facebook videos and posts throughout the week.