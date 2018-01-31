Facebook Watch

This is the third week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week, Asuka and the Miz defeated Big E and Carmella, in a match that was a bit of a step down from Week One, but still pretty great. This week’s episode features Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn, fighting on behalf of UNICEF, in a match against Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, fighting on behalf of Connor’s Cure.

Now let’s take a quick look at this week’s teams, before we dive into the match itself: