This is the third week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week, Asuka and the Miz defeated Big E and Carmella, in a match that was a bit of a step down from Week One, but still pretty great. This week’s episode features Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn, fighting on behalf of UNICEF, in a match against Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, fighting on behalf of Connor’s Cure.
Now let’s take a quick look at this week’s teams, before we dive into the match itself:
The postmatch that launched a thousand ships.
Unfortunate that Alexa and Becky’s in-ring chemistry is still absent, but the vignettes building up Becky and Sami teaming together were top drawer right through to the aftermath, Becky send-for-the-man breaking and all.
I thought this was the best Mixed Match so far because both team did an amazing job at making this fun. Even if Bliss and Braun got more over, I thought the whole dynamic with Becky and Sami was great, having the whole birthday angle added to it aswell
Alexa can’t wrestle.
Damn; they ARE adorable together.
It really helps that Alexa is fantastic at emoting
We need to see Braun interact with Alexa’s pet mini pig. And I think these are the two teams with the best chemistries, which makes it a little disappointing that they had to meet in the first round
Slightly disappointed Alexa didn’t ride Braun to the ring like some sort of tamed mythical beast.
However the match was great. Really likeable, lighthearted house show stuff but still nakes actual sense. And yeah the postmatch was adorable.
Would love to see a Raw angle where someone (Kurt or maybe Alexa herself) realises Braun would do anything for Alexa and uses it as leverage over him. Until he snaps and kills whoever of course.
“Tower of Babliss” for that Tag Finisher? “Bliss Over Braun”? Let’s brainstorm this
Being that it is just a Twisted Bliss from a higher elevation, do we just call it an “Elevated Twisted Bliss”? That seems dull. Is Braun “Launching a Blissle”? Not really. Braun is extremely tall so is this a “Little Miss Mile High” attack? Ehhh…..needs work. In Mad Max, who was the little person/big person combo? Master Blaster! Could this be the “Master Blister”? It’s a stretch. Is this a destructive twister? Yes it is, and the most destructive tornado is…..that’s right, an F5. Brock is going to have to change his finisher because this is the true F5!
When I saw that Bliss and Braun were going to be partners, I was hoping they’d do that Twisted Bliss spot off his shoulders, and they delivered big time. I’m enjoying the MMC way more than I thought I would, mainly because everyone gets to play around with their characters in a low stakes environment that they never get to do on Raw and SmackDown. I hope someone at the top notices how much fun it is to watch these characters when they have more freedom to express themselves, rather than having them do stiff, overly scripted promos all the time.
Dare to dream
Have they had Nia do some kind of angle where she doesn’t trust Braun? I haven’t been keeping up.
She mostly been rolling her eyes at anything Titus Worldwide does
I fully support #BrAlexa
I just want them to be best friends and never betray each other.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaha, why would you watch WWE if that’s what is in your heart? If “Friends” was a WWE show, it would’ve lasted 6 episodes and ended with an Elimination Chamber match.
..Phoebe would win that Chamber match right?
is @Alex * smelly cat? Yes, Phoebe is the only one with the killer instincts to due what is necessary to win.
I am no friend to those with noses
If WWE were Friends it’d get thrown off the air after the one Russo-directed episode where Ross and Monica did it.
Would watch.
So is Buddy Murphy on suicide watch or what?
Two sets of bodyguards. The first watches to see if Bud’s gonna off himself, the second to watch if Braun comes for him before he has the chance. The first set thinks they have the easier job, but the second set wonders why the first set is even necessary because even if you’re down and out that doesn’t save you from catching those hands.