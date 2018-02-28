WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 7: MY STREAK!!!

Facebook Watch

This is the seventh week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the final match of Round One, in which Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode took out Nia Jax and Apollo, who never quite gelled thanks to the constant presence of Titus Worldwide.

This week’s episode features the first match of the quarter-finals, in which Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, fighting on behalf of the Special Olympics, face off against the Miz and Asuka, fighting on behalf of Rescue Dogs Rock. Reaching the quarterfinals also means I’m going to change up the format a bit, because we don’t have any more new teams to introduce.