WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 7: MY STREAK!!!

This is the seventh week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week was the final match of Round One, in which Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode took out Nia Jax and Apollo, who never quite gelled thanks to the constant presence of Titus Worldwide.
This week’s episode features the first match of the quarter-finals, in which Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, fighting on behalf of the Special Olympics, face off against the Miz and Asuka, fighting on behalf of Rescue Dogs Rock. Reaching the quarterfinals also means I’m going to change up the format a bit, because we don’t have any more new teams to introduce.
So glad Awe-Suka won! Now get Big E and Mella back in this and we’ll have a stew going.
Dogs are way more likeable than human beings so I’ll take Rescue Dogs Rock getting paid all day.
I’m mad that they brought the streak into this. Finn covers Miz. COLE: “COULD THIS BE THE END OF ASUKA’S STREAK????” Like… what? That’s stupid. Now we know who’s winning the whole thing. Way to blow the ending of the tournament in the 1st match of the 2nd round.
They’re a team. In a sports sense, it makes total sense. If they lose, she gets an L on her record.
They could still run with her being undefeated in singles competition, I guess. I get what you’re saying. In team sports, a loss is a loss for the whole team. Even in regular tag team matches, that rule applies. But it FEELS different to me when it’s 2 singles stars paired up for a novlety thing to me. I’ve had a few days to cool off so I’m not as mad anymore and can discuss it a bit more rationally now, haha
NOVELTY, not “novlety”
That’d be pretty lame, especially since part of the reason her Streak is so good is because all the matches.
They did BS like that for Rusev’ s streak where he would keep losing in Tag matches.
The Asuka/Alexa ‘Mania concern seems valid, but also supports an idea that Asuka is going to challenge Charlotte instead.
My conspiracy theory is that after Rousey’s debut rubbed some people the wrong way they decided not to throw her in a title match and now we’re seeing some shuffling. Charlotte/Asuka just makes way too much sense.
Which means it won’t happen.
I could have sworn Eva Marie tossed her out in a Battle Royale…why would that not count, but this would? MADNESS.
Yeah Carmella even posted about winning said battle royal that Asuka was eliminated from before their match.
I forget if it was Eva Marie, but you’re totally right. Asuka was eliminated in an NXT battle royal. I thought the same thing. If her tag partner getting pinned ends her streak, then a battle royal elimination should count, too. THE STREAK IS A LIE! Don’t get me wrong. I LOVE Asuka. Huge fan. But her streak should only end if she loses in a singles match.
I’ll never forget that because
1. It led to Carmella’s best match in her career with Bayley
2. God, NXT Eva Marie was a gem. I loved her, especially when she started doing an air guitar taunt after tossing Asuka. I miss her, and I am not afraid to admit it.
Dog rescues are the most important
I am shipping the Alexa/Braun couple so f’n hard.