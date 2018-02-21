WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 6: What About Your Friends?

Facebook Watch

This is the sixth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week, Rusev and Lana redefined their characters in relation to each other, Bayley took the pin, and Elias was also there.

This week’s episode features Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, in a match against Nia Jax and Apollo, fighting on behalf of Susan G. Komen. WWE must have noticed people pointing out that fighting on behalf of charities is a little weird in a worked tournament, so they’ve started mentioning that every charity represented in the MMC gets $10,000 just for playing along.