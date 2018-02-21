WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mixdown Week 6: What About Your Friends?

This is the sixth week of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a half-hour show featuring a 12-team mixed tag tournament between Raw and Smackdown, in which each team is battling to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.
The episodes air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. every Tuesday night, but you can watch the new episode any time you want. Last week, Rusev and Lana redefined their characters in relation to each other, Bayley took the pin, and Elias was also there.
This week’s episode features Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, fighting on behalf of Girl Up, in a match against Nia Jax and Apollo, fighting on behalf of Susan G. Komen. WWE must have noticed people pointing out that fighting on behalf of charities is a little weird in a worked tournament, so they’ve started mentioning that every charity represented in the MMC gets $10,000 just for playing along.
Agreed about the ending moonsault bit, was sort of off, but the overall storytelling was legit and has consistently been the best part of the MMC. I’ve thought for a while Roode/Flair would make a terrific vain heel couple, but I enjoy the face-mutual-respect™ thing.
I feel like the promo from Finn/Sasha specifically mentioning that Asuka’s undefeated streak will come to an end, means that Awe-ska wins this thing. If this counts in the streak, then it sure as shit aint ending in the MMC.
Regardless, great write up. The MMC has been my favorite part of WWE for the last month outside of the Rumbles, and I like your attention to detail on it
Maybe as a tribute to the Winter Olympics Apollo can get a new last name as Apollo *Xavier Woods voice* Ohhhh Noooooo
On the one hand, “Apollo-Ohno” would be a nice tongue-in-cheek tag team name for the WWE pairing of Chris Hero and Uhaa Nation. On the other hand, I’m still waiting for Sheamus to retire so we can get a Kings of Wrestling reunion (since they’re not going to do a thing for a major singles run with Cesaro).
Was this whole thing about trying to get that Samoa Drop over?
In the same way that the Braun does his Running Powerslam at the end of every match and makes it a spectacle for the crowd.
I don’t know. I’ve been having this feeling for awhile about Nia
This matchup didn’t intrigue me at all so I didn’t mind too much when the feed wouldn’t load for me but next week’s matchup is one I refuse to miss…unless Smackdown frustrates me soooo much that I end up in the basement banging a wrench against the pipes.