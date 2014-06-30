Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for WWE Money in the Bank 2014. The show was headlined by two ladder matches — one for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and one for the classic Money in the Bank briefcase.

WWE Money in the Bank 2014 Results:

1. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated The Wyatt Family. The Usos retained the titles by pinning Erick Rowan with two consecutive Superfly Splashes.

2. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) defeated Naomi. Paige pinned Naomi with the Ram-Paige cradle DDT to retain the Divas Championship.

3. Adam Rose defeated Paul Revere. Damien Sandow was dressed as Paul Revere, because Boston.

4. Money in the Bank ladder match for the MITB briefcase: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose, Rob Van Dam, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger and Kofi Kingston. During the match, Dean Ambrose DDT’d Jack Swagger off a ladder and injured his shoulder. Doctors forced him to leave. Ambrose returned triumphantly later in the match to dispatch Seth Rollins and toss him out. Ambrose was about to grab the briefcase when Kane showed up, pulled him off the ladder and tombstoned him. This allowed Rollins to climb the ladder and win the match.

5. Goldust and Stardust defeated Rybaxel. Stardust rolled up Ryback for the three. After the match, Curtis Axel tried to jump Stardust, but the Rhodes brothers were able to fight him off.

6. Rusev defeated Big E. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade. Big E did a little better here than he did in previous efforts.

7. Layla defeated Summer Rae. Fandango was the special guest referee. Layla won with a kick to the head. After the match, Fandango and Layla made out. Summer Rae cried.

8. Money in the Bank ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena defeated Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt Cena Attitude Adjusted Orton onto Kane, then climbed the ladder to win the match.