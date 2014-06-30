Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for WWE Money in the Bank 2014. The show was headlined by two ladder matches — one for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and one for the classic Money in the Bank briefcase.
We’ll have a full writeup tomorrow, so be back then for the Best and Worst of WWE Money in the Bank 2014.
WWE Money in the Bank 2014 Results:
1. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated The Wyatt Family. The Usos retained the titles by pinning Erick Rowan with two consecutive Superfly Splashes.
2. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) defeated Naomi. Paige pinned Naomi with the Ram-Paige cradle DDT to retain the Divas Championship.
3. Adam Rose defeated Paul Revere. Damien Sandow was dressed as Paul Revere, because Boston.
4. Money in the Bank ladder match for the MITB briefcase: Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose, Rob Van Dam, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger and Kofi Kingston. During the match, Dean Ambrose DDT’d Jack Swagger off a ladder and injured his shoulder. Doctors forced him to leave. Ambrose returned triumphantly later in the match to dispatch Seth Rollins and toss him out. Ambrose was about to grab the briefcase when Kane showed up, pulled him off the ladder and tombstoned him. This allowed Rollins to climb the ladder and win the match.
5. Goldust and Stardust defeated Rybaxel. Stardust rolled up Ryback for the three. After the match, Curtis Axel tried to jump Stardust, but the Rhodes brothers were able to fight him off.
6. Rusev defeated Big E. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade. Big E did a little better here than he did in previous efforts.
7. Layla defeated Summer Rae. Fandango was the special guest referee. Layla won with a kick to the head. After the match, Fandango and Layla made out. Summer Rae cried.
8. Money in the Bank ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena defeated Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt Cena Attitude Adjusted Orton onto Kane, then climbed the ladder to win the match.
[i.imgur.com]
I know this isn’t the live thread but +1 all the same.
+1
You could have left in the forever and it would have been just as accurate.
@Goat Faced Killer +1,000
Is that what the Ram-Paige is? I thought I remember her doing a Cloverleaf or something called the Ram-Paige. Or did she just double up on her name puns
I thought Ram-Paige was the band that sang “Black Betty”.
No Jerry Lawler jokes yet?
@knasty +ScrapDaddy
Bland, predictable, safe, unoriginal.
I don’t mind Cena winning, I just hate how it ends. “aa for you, aa for you and #lolcenawins”
Not to mention how fucking fast he climbed the goddamn ladder. No selling all those vicious bumps he took all match long.
Just as long as fucking Orton didn’t win, I don’t even care.
Fuck you Flair and your ‘record’ titles.
I agree with TheMarvin. Cena wins. Fine. But do it in more dramatic fashion than “Cena runs in, finisher, finisher, climb, win”
Oh well, Cena wins, the sun set this evening, today is Sunday, and tomorrow is Monday. These are the shocking things we enjoy in life
Predictable winner is predictable.
[i.imgur.com]
Amazing.
Yep, pretty much my reaction.
Awesome.
I’ve never been upset at Punk for leaving but, goddammit, you were supposed to stop this shit!
It’s too late for tonight, but does anyone know how to access the Spanish feed of live ppvs on the Network from a computer? I know it’s available on PS3, but I can’t find it anywhere online. It’s really frustrating because the Network was promoted as having spanish commentary for live ppv events, but they aren’t delivering what they promoted and list in the FAQ section.
Maybe if we all start cheering for Cena he’ll start losing and drop down the card. Everyone that we like always gets screwed over by WWE so this has got to work right?
It should be happening soon. There seems to be enough hate for Cena that the hipsters, instead of hating him because everyone else likes him, will start liking him because everyone else hates him.
Triple H does everything he can to stop Daniel Bryan from winning the titles for nine months
Triple H just stands there and does nothing as John Cena climbs the ladder.
Dude, you might seriously be on to something with this “Authority and Cena are in cahoots” theory you had. It’s literally the only way this makes sense.
To all of those saying “But at least we get Brock VS Cena at Summerslam!”, will you still be saying that when Cena spends the next two months photoshopping Paul Heyman’s face on a walrus?
Who wants to see Cena/Lensar anyway? We saw it not that long ago at Extreme Rules 2012, I can’t imagine the result being much different, or the match quality being any better.
Well, Cena/Lesnar 1 was awesome as a match (even if the ending sucked), but otherwise, I actually agree with you. I hate that Lesnar, working such limited dates, has had 8 matches and only faced guys he never fought before twice (and one of those was HHH the first time). I really wanted to see Lesnar/Bryan, personally (and obviously this one isn’t WWE’s fault). Lesnar/Reigns could be a cool match. But nah, let’s do Cena/Lesnar two more times (my guess). Sigh. And unless they convinced Brock to sign for more dates this time, he’s either going to have a short title reign (if he gets one at all), or the title will be off today for months, so I assume Cena is coming out the winner in the end anyway. Because lord knows we need to make sure Cena is the one who gets the rub from Brock ending the Undertaker’s streak.
I don’t mind Cena winning as long as Brock kicks his ass at Summerslam. If the DIRTSHEETZ are to be believed.
Will you still not mind if he has goofy photoshop pictures for the next two months, and then convincingly defeats Brock in a Night of Champions rematch?
Per the DIRTSHEETZ, it was supposed to be Bryan-Brock with Brock winning right? All they’re doing is having Cena be the one to lose the championship to Brock instead of Bryan.
Oh dear god, I’ve got it all figured out now. It ties everything together. They do Cena VS Brock 2 at Summerslam, which everyone thinks Brock will win, but he has limited dates, right? So Brock wins, and then Cena immediately gets his rematch at Night of Champions, wins convincingly, and jogs around the ring like he just finished a 30 second squash of Stan Stansky. It gives Brock the title win, sets up a rematch for the now expiring Network subscribers, ensures Cena ties Flair, gets around Brock’s limited dates, and makes sure they give the “defeating the guy who beat Undertaker’s streak” rub to the one guy we know needs it the most…John Cena.
Please shoot me now.
I’m having the opposite reaction to this as I had when my friend suggested that Brock comes down, destroys everyone, and just takes the title setting up Summerslam.
John Cena: Champion
Then
Now
Always
+1 :(
+1
I know I posted this in the live thread BUT:
HHH: “I think we should go with something original, organic, and surprising for the title at MITB this Sunday.”
Vince: “We tried it your way, Hunter, and look where we ended up.”
HHH: “… CM Punk left and Daniel Bryan got hurt. How is that my fault?”
Vince: “How is it not?”
I can’t imagine Trips trying to do something original or organic.
Vince: “We need more Photoshops and poop jokes. PUT IT ON CENA!”
HHH: “Vince, you’re too old for this! Nobody wants this!
Vince: “Nonsense! EVERYONE wants this, look at their faces!”
*whole locker room and Creative team just blankly stare at Vince’s rambling*
HHH: “But Vince–”
Vince: “CENA WINS! LET IT BE SO.”
HHH: “I hate you so much.”
Vince: “Hunter, I just want to say that I’m proud that you’ve put aside your pride and are losing a couple of matches to help give some legitimacy to the rest of the roster.”
HHH: “Thanks Vince, that means allot.”
Vince: “…But you know who really needs a push right now?”
HHH: “Bray Wyatt? Cesaro? Any of the Shield members?”
Vince: “No, I’m talking about that Cena fellow.”
HHH: “Oh god, not this again.”
Vince: “Yeah, have you seen this man? He’s gonna be hot! Hot I tell you!”
HHH: “Vince, he’s been with the company for 12 years.”
Vince: “Nonsense! I bet he’s one of those En-Exy-Tee guys you recruited.”
HHH: “Godammit pops..”
Vince: “Sure, just let that Cena guy smack you and everybody else around for say the next 8 to 10 months and I’m sure he’ll be driving up toy sales like nobody’s business.”
Steph: “Dad told you to push Cena again?”
HHH: *sigh* “Yeah dear. Talk to him, will ya?”
Steph: “Dad, you do realize John’s been a 15-time World Champion, right?”
Vince: “NONSENSE! THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT THIS CENA KID, HE’S OUR GOLDEN TICKET! PUT THE TITLE ON HIM, SEE THE SMILES ON THOSE FANS’ FACES!”
Steph: “…they’re full of apathy FROM Cena, Dad.”
Vince: “So let Cena win them over! PUSH CENA!”
Steph: “You gotta be…”
Dave: “JOHN LOOKS LIKE A PEAR, WHY ARE YOU PUSHING HIM HEH. BRING ME BACK, GUYS, I SWEAR, I’LL WEAR BLACK AND WHITE AGAIN!”
HHH: “…why are you still here–you know what, forget it. I hate you all.”
You know, I had really high hopes for this PPV. I’m on West Central time so I wasn’t able to see the show as it was happening, and was looking forward to watching the replay spoiler free. This show has had some great build up, and had some real potential. Dean Ambrose, or Dolph Ziggler could win the MITB! Roman Reigns has to win the WHC right? Look how much they’ve been building him lately?
But nope, Cena wins. Again. Just totally deflated my mood to the point of me not even wanting to bother with the show. What a bummer, I hope WWE realizes that the people who are going to buy Summerslam for Cena/Lesnar are the types of fans who only stay around for about two weeks, and then leave because they’re too lazy to get into any new characters that they don’t already know.
Just lame, asinine booking on a show that I was legitimately excited about. I guess WWE’s logic is that they can use the hot stars they have now, and just put them on the backburner because Cena/Lesnar will draw money. The problem is how long can you go without building up new stars, and using the same old one’s until you have nothing left to use?
Usos/Wyatts was entertaining, briefcase match ruled, divas title match was good. Worth your timel
Yeah. The contract MITB match was pretty awesome. Lots of highlights. Seth Rollins almost deserved to win after the amount of brutal bumps he took….
Well, I’d complain if I paid for anything WWE does / produces. But I don’t.
+1
We should have a beer together. We should also invite a 3rd to pay for the beer.
#thedarkesttimeline
Yup,, starting to remember why I STOPPED watching wrestling.Thanks WWE!
Because Paul Revere?
No , I have no problem with Paul Revere. That’s at least fun. It’s the Cena all over again
So the inevitable happened. At least we can focus on the good parts of this PPV.
The Usos/Wyatt tag match was great. I disagree with the ending, but it was easily the second best match of the night.
The Divas match was really good. Glad to see it got a decent amount of time and glad that both Naomi and Paige looked strong.
The first ladder match was the match of the night and was fantastic right up until the last minute.
The Dust Brothers vs. Rybaxel was a pretty good match. Cody Rhodes’s commitment to the bit makes it all worth it.
The Big E vs. Rusev match was good. It’s easily the best Rusev has looked since being called up from NXT.
Hell, even Sandow, I mean Paul Revere, heroically tried to drag a decent match out of Adam Rose. He failed, but at least he tried.
So, ignoring the abortion that was the Fandango/Summer Rae/Layla match and the obvious ending of the championship ladder match, this was a pretty good show.
Didn’t watch it live;managed to avoid spoilers. So far its a really good PPV. The main event was boring at first, but it picked up at the end. I know people hate Cena as champ, but they have no choice. I would’ve preferred Cesaro or Sheamus winning and Cena winning the belt at Battleground.
I hope Rollings tries to cash in multiple times and each time Ambrose stops him. I have extremely expectations for their first ppv match. It will be awesome.
“I know people hate Cena as champ, but they have no choice.”
had they not made bray lose to cena on mania and in the LMS match even with all the help from his family, and BARELY beat him only once when his family and some kid interfered 20 times, they would’ve had another choice, possibly…
had they not stopped cesaro from swinging stuff, took his theme song, took his catchphrase and put him with heyman who was the one behind the one that broke the streak, they might’ve had another choice as well…
had they not broke up the shield just 4 weeks ago immediately after they just beat evolution twice in the cleanest and most protected way possible, and waited until this PPV, they could’ve had 3 more other choices to fight over the titles and believably win it and start their feud or rollins’s turn from there…
then, they could’ve had cena and lesnar fight over the 1. contendership at summerslam anyway, while bryan comes back and faces whoever from those many other choices became champion.
All hope of Bray going over Cena was dead after the figures for the network and the new USA deal came out.
Cesaro should have his swing and Big E needs his 5 count.
The Shield was due to be broken up. All 3 are thriving on their own. I think they need to build to Cena/Reigns to be honest.
Cena is clearly OP to death. I don’t know what the hell the programmers were thinking giving him an unbeatable three-move set, a Superman/God mode, and overall bonuses to t-shirt sales, but it’s about time someone called bullshit.
#NERFCENA
I want with all my soul to get this turned into some kind of social media campaign or whatever that malarkey is and make it trend and stuff like it matters… but it’s John Cena.
Which is to say, if #NerfCena trended, by the end of July we’d have Cena coming to the ring shooting a nerf dart gun into the crowd to celebrate his new sponsorship with the foam toy company, and I’d pretty much have to find a way to slit my own wrists with one of those old whistling nerf footballs from the 90s because I cannot live in a world where that Fruity Pebbles shit happens again, I can’t and I won’t.
Problem is if you use a dps character on him his auto-regen will counter it or you try to tank him his +25 revive jorts just keep him in the game. You have to have your support team member hide and cast confusion and pull agro Now this support team member must be “new” to your party. The Cena A.I. adapts quickly to standard group attacks so you need a new group member.
The bigger problem is not the boss fight, but the voyage. As you maneuver around he will cast 2 debuffs “Photoshop” and “Rap” Photoshop is a quick -5 momentum. The socond rap admittedly has had its proc rate nerfed, but if hit it still is a -3 Charisma. Once Rap has started he will then spam “ur gay” at you and those lower intelligence -1 each time you get hit and if you don’t dodge them your momentum gets slaughtered and you get sent all the way back to the midcard level. Also make sure if you have a female partner that she does not get too close if her attraction is too high she will leave you, and if too low his debuffs turn into”slut/fat shame” which lowers your whole partys momentum and intelligence.
+100 HP for proper nerd speak.
Never mind Cena winning, you can clearly see Big Show on one of the dollar bills on the poster, yet he wasn’t on the actual show. What the hell, WWE?! Unsubscribed right now because of this, never watching wrestling ever again, kthxgurlbye >:(
Not the first time they’ve done this. I remember R-Truth being on a poster by himself and not being on the ppv.
I wouldn’t unsubscribe over a good ppv. Maybe after SummerSlam.
kthxGurlbye LMAO!
After a lot of thought, as long as we get a Cena “break the 4th wall” Promo/smug reaction from him, and him breaking out his new “take your head off” old man clotheslines, I’ll be ok with this for a week or two.
“…I’ll be ok with this for a week or two.”
this describes my thoughts perfectly.
I’m looking forward to mindlessly booing the Champ when I go to the Smackdown taping next week. Or maybe I should not make any noise at all and sit still, looking bored.
Sad fact is that since it’s Smackdown, you can react however you want to Cena and WWE will edit in an ovation that makes you think the Pope had come to town. Even if you sit silently they’ll probably photoshop a huge smile on your face and a Cena tshirt on your body
Bleh. It’s not so much Cena winning that irritated me (though believe me, I was less than thrilled with the outcome), and I know not *too* much could’ve been done about this, but it was that Cena straight BOOKED IT right up that ladder fast as all hell and yoinked the belts insanely easily, making every single other guy in BOTH ladder matches look like the ultimate goobers for how long they were forced to paw at the belts to give the guy cutting them off time to get to them.
Yeah, I want Punk back.
I think they did what they had to do. Regardless of thoughts on the actual finishing sequence, if the plan is to feed the babyface champion to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, then you put the strap on Cena. Cena can eat that loss way more easily than anyone else on the roster.
If Reigns had gone over, with almost no build, during one of the slowest periods of the calendar only to be fed to Lesnar in six weeks, the entire internet wrestling community would have been in full blown f’n meltdown and rightfully so.
Wyatt, Reigns and Cesaro are being positioned as the future main event of the company. You don’t give them their first title win with almost no build at a PPV that falls at a pretty forgettable point on the WWE calendar. When either one of those guys wins the ‘big one’ it should be meaningful and after a significant build.
If you want Reigns to be the ultimate benefactor of Brock’s beating the streak, then position him for a long chase. Have something else to occupy him at least through Survivor Series. Play it up as Heyman actively trying to have Brock avoid him like Mickey did for Rocky with Clubber Lang. In this manner you do not have to turn your monster heel into a chickenshit, but can plausibly keep the top challenger away from him. Then stack the odds against Reigns, have him win the Rumble and beat Brock at WrestleMania.
It would beat the everloving shit out of Reigns winning out of nowhere at Money in the Bank and losing to Lesnar at SummerSlam.
I reserve the right to change my take in the event Cena goes over at SummerSlam and holds the title through the bulk of the rest of 2014.
I hate that this makes perfect sense.
Problem with this booking is that the WWE Creative are chimps who can’t book long term for shit, they don’t think at all in long term so why should we? There was a million ways to book this so people would be interested and still end with Cena/Lesnar at Summerslam, why not have Reigns win and then have The Authority be so pissed off that they schedule a fatal four way match, with Cena involved, or a one on one match between Reigns and Cena, with the Authority getting involved and costing Reigns the championship that he had just won?
Now the Internet would bitch about this but it would set up a shades of grey angle, where Cena feels conflicted because he won the championship but he didn’t do it fairly, and Reigns has a legit reason to fuck around with Trips, Rollins, and Orton now. Also having Cena involved in two story lines at the same time would’ve added a little excitement to the story line, with him being so overwhelmed by The Authority and Lesnar that he just doesn’t know what to do, and we could actually see him start to get brutal to retaliate (like the Wyatts were trying to get him to do earlier in the year) and have some character development from Cena.
Instead we get this lazy shit.
You know that guy who had the “Push Cena” sign is patting himself on the back right now.
Hate it when they have a diva cry after a loss, even if it makes sense now and again .
I think it would have been too soon for Roman Reigns aka Jason Momoa to win the title,give him another year to get better.
When Layla won they played Laycool’s music ,when did she get that back ?