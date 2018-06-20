McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 42: TakeOver Chicago II/Money In The Bank Special

06.20.18 2 hours ago

WWE

It was a big weekend in the world of pro wrestling, so we — me and Bill, hooray! — spend an entire podcast talking up NXT TakeOver Chicago II, and to a lesser degree, WWE’s Money in the Bank 2018.

We’re also joined in the studio (my apartment, this week) by John Warren from ZAM (and also from my apartment) to get his perspective on the shows, to talk about the difficulty in developing good pro wrestling games, and what 2K could do to make the WWE 2K series better. It’s a great conversation, and you should definitely follow him on Twitter for game theory, wrestling jokes, and pictures of some really cute dogs I know.

As always, make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com. We’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

